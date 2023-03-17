Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have signed K Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein signed with the Jets in March 2022 and made 81.1% of his field goals last season (30-for-37) and 96.6% of his extra points (28-for-29). He made a franchise-record 60-yard field goal in Week 13 at Minnesota after tying the franchise long of 57 yards in Week 2 and Week 12. He became the first Jet to convert three 50-yarders in back-to-back games and the third as the only player in team history with a pair of 50s in one game. The Missouri Western State product first signed with the Rams in 2012 and has made 82.1% of his field goals as well as 95.8% of his extra points in 168 career games.

"I wouldn't say he's exceeded our expectations, but he's done a really, really good job since he's been here," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last season. "It's exactly what we thought we were going to get as far as leg talent and everything like that. I think it's rained and been really windy and rainy in like eight or nine of our games this year. He's kicked it in weather the whole time and he's done a fantastic job. He's like 90 percent touchbacks on his kickoffs. He's doing a great job."

Zuerlein, known as "Greg the Leg" and "Legatron" for his leg strength, has accounted for 1,249 points. He was the first player in NFL history to make a pair of 58-yard field goals in the same game and the first kicker to hit at least a 50- and 60-yard try in one game.