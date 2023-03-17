Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

Mar 16, 2023 at 08:26 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Re-Signed-GregTheLeg-16x9

The Jets have signed K Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein signed with the Jets in March 2022 and made 81.1% of his field goals last season (30-for-37) and 96.6% of his extra points (28-for-29). He made a franchise-record 60-yard field goal in Week 13 at Minnesota after tying the franchise long of 57 yards in Week 2 and Week 12. He became the first Jet to convert three 50-yarders in back-to-back games and the third as the only player in team history with a pair of 50s in one game. The Missouri Western State product first signed with the Rams in 2012 and has made 82.1% of his field goals as well as 95.8% of his extra points in 168 career games.

"I wouldn't say he's exceeded our expectations, but he's done a really, really good job since he's been here," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said last season. "It's exactly what we thought we were going to get as far as leg talent and everything like that. I think it's rained and been really windy and rainy in like eight or nine of our games this year. He's kicked it in weather the whole time and he's done a fantastic job. He's like 90 percent touchbacks on his kickoffs. He's doing a great job."

Zuerlein, known as "Greg the Leg" and "Legatron" for his leg strength, has accounted for 1,249 points. He was the first player in NFL history to make a pair of 58-yard field goals in the same game and the first kicker to hit at least a 50- and 60-yard try in one game.

"He has the potential leg talent to break the NFL record," Boyer said. "I really believe that. Under the right conditions, certainly. He's done a great job."

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

S Will Parks & DL Tanzel Smart Elevated for Lions Game

news

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

Advertising