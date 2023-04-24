Jets Re-Sign C Connor McGovern

The Jets have re-signed C Connor McGovern.

McGovern started 17 games for the Green & White last season and was the only player on the team who took every snap on offense in the 2022 season (1,114) and one of only six Jets (both sides of ball) last year to play 1,000+ plus scrimmage snaps. He's the Jets OL to play all offensive snaps in a season since LT Kelvin Beachum & RG Brian Winters both played all 1,001 snaps in 2018.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2017 out of Missouri, McGovern played three seasons in Denver before joining the Jets in 2020. He first played right guard for the Broncos as a rookie before switching full time to the pivot in 2019.

McGovern had played 3,055 offensive snaps in his three seasons as a Jet (2020-22), the most on the team in that span and 32nd most in the NFL past three years combined. The number ranks 24th among NFL O-linemen past 3 years combined, too.