Jets RB James Robinson 'Coming Into His Own' Since Trade Says Michael Carter

Illinois State Product Scored First TD With Green & White Against Buffalo

Nov 17, 2022 at 08:05 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

When the Jets played the Patriots in Week 8, RB James Robinson – traded to New Yok five days befpre – saw limited action, rushing for 17 yards on 5 carries in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium.

In the two and half weeks since, Robinson took advantage of the team's Week 10 bye as a chance to get settled into his new home and get healthy. He hopes to play a bigger role in the Jets Week 11 rematch with New England.

"He's further along. I thought he had a really good day against Buffalo," HC Robert Saleh. "I feel like he has probably gotten his life settled over the bye week. I assume that it is sort of whirlwind to get traded and with the bye week he was able to get stuff moved over here."

Traded from Jacksonville for a conditional sixth-round pick after rookie RB Breece Hall sustained a season-ending ACL tear, Robinson transitioned into the Jets scheme. He studied the playbook and got help from second-year tailback Michael Carter.

"MC has helped me with the little things in the offense," Robinson said. "I came here in Week 8, and he has been helping me with all of the little stuff in the playbook."

In his first two games with the Green & White, Robinson ran for 65 yards on 18 attempts and registered a late-game 7-yard touchdown reception in the Week 9 win against the Bills.

Led by Carter and Robinson, the Jets ran for season-high 174 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry versus Buffalo.

"Big win for us," Robinson said. "Big win for the team. It just shows the team has a lot and is going for it all. We are just going to try and take it week by week."

During the Jets week off after the Buffalo victory, Robinson went to Jacksonville and rested his knee that he tweaked before facing Buffalo.

"I went back to Jacksonville for the bye week just to get my house settled and all the stuff like that," Robinson. "Just to get that stuff figured out. Then I came back here Sunday. I feel more comfortable now."

Coming off the break and into his own as a Jet, he hopes his talents – not limited by his introduction to a new offense – can help earn a victory on the road against New England.

"He is talented or else he wouldn't be in the league," Carter said. "He ran for a 1,000 his rookie year, you don't do that s* by accident. He's a good player and is coming into his own as a Jet."

An undrafted free agent addition in 2020 out of Illinois State, Robinson registered 2,177 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns but amassed for the Jaguars.

With a win Sunday against the Patriots, the Jets will seize first place in the AFC East. The opportunity that excites him.

"It feels good." he said. "I have never been in that situation. It feels pretty good, and we are going to try and go out and do that."

