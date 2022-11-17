Jets RB James Robinson 'Coming Into His Own' Since Trade Says Michael Carter

Led by Carter and Robinson, the Jets ran for season-high 174 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry versus Buffalo.

"Big win for us," Robinson said. "Big win for the team. It just shows the team has a lot and is going for it all. We are just going to try and take it week by week."

During the Jets week off after the Buffalo victory, Robinson went to Jacksonville and rested his knee that he tweaked before facing Buffalo.

"I went back to Jacksonville for the bye week just to get my house settled and all the stuff like that," Robinson. "Just to get that stuff figured out. Then I came back here Sunday. I feel more comfortable now."

Coming off the break and into his own as a Jet, he hopes his talents – not limited by his introduction to a new offense – can help earn a victory on the road against New England.

"He is talented or else he wouldn't be in the league," Carter said. "He ran for a 1,000 his rookie year, you don't do that s* by accident. He's a good player and is coming into his own as a Jet."

An undrafted free agent addition in 2020 out of Illinois State, Robinson registered 2,177 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns but amassed for the Jaguars.

With a win Sunday against the Patriots, the Jets will seize first place in the AFC East. The opportunity that excites him.