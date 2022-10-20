Jets RB Breece Hall named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets RB Breece Hall was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 6 after his dominant rushing performance helped lift the Jets to a 27-10 victory at Green Bay last week.

Hall (6-1, 220) surpassed the century mark on the ground for the first time in his NFL career with 116 yards and a touchdown. The performance made him one of two rookies (Dameon Pierce is the other) to rush for at least 116 yards in a game this season, and Hall is the sixth Jets rookie since 1970 to accomplish the feat.

"I feel like people, a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise that we if we won this game," Hall said. "But we expected to come in and win this game."

Leading by 7 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Hall found the end zone from 34 yards on the period's opening play. The play was designed to be a reverse pass, but after Hall saw the defense over run the play, he and took off down the field and put New York up, 24-10. It was the longest rush of Hall's young pro career.