Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Visit Family During Bye...and Keep Working on His Game

Take his footwork.

"A lot of people always have comments on how my footwork should be different or should be one way or the other," he said. "The hard thing I don't think people realize is how much time and effort we put into the footwork, whether it's Coach LaFleur talking about the fundamentals of the play and how my feet need to take me through my progressions, or Coach Cavanaugh and Coach Calabrese walking us through it. And every single day in practice, every drill that we do is all dedicated to footwork and timing and how I can get the ball out.

"We spend a lot of time on the footwork," he said. "I wouldn't say it was that."

He did agree that he needs to find his big-name wide receivers more. One that fans want to see break loose is second-round rookie Elijah Moore, who's been held to eight catches for 66 yards and no TDs so far.

"Elijah's a baller and his time is coming, just like the rest of us," Wilson said. "I wish I could get him the ball more. I know that's part of my job. I know he's a dominant player and I need to get him the ball more. Really, I think it's just buying into the process and understanding it's going to take time."

Wilson did have an interesting theory of his own about why it took him some time in-game to get some of his early off-target throws back on the money.

"I would just say overthinking them to an extent, aiming the throw rather than just throwing it, like I've always done my whole life," he said. "Reacting to what the defense is giving me and just throwing it, rather than putting too much thought into it. I've got a lot I'm learning every single week and I'm always putting my mind on new things I need to learn. And with that sometimes comes being a little robotic, and I think sometimes that's how those throws come out. I'm aiming them. I have to just throw it and rip it, kind of how I do in the second half when we have some of those big plays down the field and I'm just reacting."

Wilson remains his own harshest critic yet retains belief in smoother sailing ahead, for himself, the Jets and their fans.

"My expectation for myself is to do better than this. My expectation for the team is to have won every single game, just because I know that we can and we have the ability to do that," he said. "But we also know this is a process. We're getting better each and every week, so that's not something we can worry about or get down on ourselves for.