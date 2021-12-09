Jets QB Zach Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes (60.5%) for 226 yards and 2 TDs in the team's 33-18 loss to the Eagles last Sunday. He also had his second rushing score in as many weeks. The No. 2 overall pick in April's draft out of BYU had a 138.4 passer rating in the first half as he completed 85.7% of his passes for 108 yards and 2 TDs.

"His footwork was awesome," HC Robert Saleh said postgame. "His eyes, his tempo, playing within the scheme and not trying to overanalyze. Not trying to make defenses pay just because you might know what they're in. I thought this was, by far, his best game in terms of just working progression and playing within the scheme. I wish we could have kept him in rhythm in the second half because I thought he was getting ready to have an explosive game overall."