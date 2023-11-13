Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'There's Just So Much Frustration'

The single miscue overshadowed Wilson's overall solid game. He connected on 23-of-39 passes for 263 yards and also was the team's leading rusher, picking up 54 yards on 4 carries (13.5 yards a carry). He became the first player in Jets history to record 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game. Overall, Z. Wilson played crisply, converting 7 of 16 times on third down. He used a quick release to connect with Garrett Wilson 9 times for 93 yards and with TE Tyler Conklin 7 times for 70 yards.

With the Jets ahead, 6-3, early in the second quarter, S Jordan Whitehead collected his fourth interception of the season, putting the Jets in business at the Vegas 24-yard line. After two short gains by Breece Hall and a short pass to G. Wilson, Z. Wilson was smoked out of the pocket and took off down the near sideline. He dove inside the pylon for an apparent touchdown, but a replay determined that he had stepped out of bounds at the 3. The 20-yard scramble tied for the second-longest run of his NFL career, behind a 52-yard scramble for a touchdown against Jacksonville in December 2021, his rookie season.

On the next play, Hall powered in for yet another apparent go-ahead TD, but it was nullified when TE C.J. Uzomah was flagged for holding.

"I was looking to step out, I didn't want to get hurt," Z. Wilson said. "They gave me a lane to dive there and protect myself. I knew I was close on to the sideline, unfortunately I stepped out. We scored on the next play, but it was called back on a penalty. We've got to find a way to be better.

"It literally feels like every good play we have is getting called back. It's so frustrating now. I know how important every drive is and I would hope the guys out know the call. We have to find a way to be better in those situations."

Even after the late interception, the Jets managed to get the ball back with 53 seconds left. But there would be no miracle finish, like the one Z. Wilson and the Jets engineered in the final 24 seconds of regulation against the Giants.