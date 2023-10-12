Jets QB Zach Wilson's New-Found 70% Accuracy Is a Big Part of His Resurgence

Wilson gave pats on the back to all his coaches for his improved footwork, not just Hackett but also passing game coordinator Todd "TD" Downing and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese. "Your feet tell the story every single play," the QB said. "That's something we're always working on. Those guys do a great job."

Who else does a great job? The Eagles, the opponents that Wilson and his receivers will try to hit 70 against at home on Sunday. They are dominant against the run, No. 1 in the NFL in rush yards/game and No. 4 in yards/carry. But as ferocious as the Birds can be, there could be opportunity if Wilson's line gives him the time he needs to keep finding his short and intermediate receivers and then popping a big downfield play when it develops. Philly opponents have 11 TD passes to two INTs and a 98.2 passer rating.

Wilson had an interestingly upbeat take about running into one of the league's two remaining unbeatens.

"They're very challenging. These guys are really good," Wilson said. "A lot of players all the way around and obviously the big guys up front, too. I remember playing them my rookie year. They talk a lot, and as a quarterback, that's exciting because those guys are getting after it.

"I remember Fletcher Cox in our joint practice, just how excited he is to be out there and he always tries to get into your head. But they make the game fun and these guys play hard, and so I think it's going to be a good matchup for us. I'm excited."

Saleh never lost faith in Wilson, even as he fell to backup status behind Aaron Rodgers this offseason and preseason. And now that he's stepped in for the injured Rodgers until who knows exactly when, Hackett has that same excitement for Wilson's progress.