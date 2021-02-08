Jets QB Sam Darnold Believes 'My Best Football's Ahead of Me'

Darnold earlier talked about not playing consistent enough this year and his statistics indicated that. His passing numbers fell from year two, as did his overall drive stats.

But there were some bright spots in that mix. One was his scrambling, which produced the highlight-video 46-yard TD run against the Broncos — the longest run by a quarterback in Jets/Titans history — and lifted his yards/carry average to 5.9, tied for second-best in a season by a QB in franchise history.

"That run was super fun," he said. "I really haven't done that since high school."

Darnold and his offense also showed proficiency on the first series of games and second halves, producing six touchdowns and five field goals on his 18 half-opening drives from Denver forward. And that was in part due to his being able to work more in the second half of the season with his top three wideouts healthy and his O-line more stable.

Even though new head coach Robert Saleh wasn't committing to any personnel decisions this early in his Jets tenure, he offered a favorable scouting report of Darnold, informed by his work preparing the 49ers defense to face the Jets back in Week 2.

"He's got unbelievable arm talent," Saleh said. "He's fearless in the pocket, he's got a natural throwing motion, he's mobile, he's extremely intelligent and he's tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned. There's a reason he was the third pick in the draft and you can see all those qualities on tape and around the building and in the way people speak about him."

There weren't enough wins, but Darnold appreciated the two the Jets got, especially the first one at SoFi Stadium, about an hour from San Clemente HS where he played scholastically.

"It was awesome to be able to go back home," he said. "I didn't have family in the crowd or any friends there. But it was special for me to be able to go back home and win that game. Our first win of the year, too. It was a special moment."

Whatever lies ahead for him and the Jets, Darnold offered his assurances that he's coming back refocused for his fourth season in the pros.