Jets QB Mike White Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

"At first, I had to kind of listen again," White said. "I was like, 'Are they chanting my name?' And then I tried to stay locked into the game because there were four minutes left and we were determining whether we were going to be in two-minute offense or four-minute offense, if we were going to need to go score or if we had the lead. So, my only hope was they weren't going to do it while we were in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage so we could hear clearly."

When asked how to not make the moment too big for him, White said he kept his schedule the same.

"I didn't stay crazy late hours to try to overcompensate for anything," he said. "I did the exact same schedule I would on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday as I would if Zach (Wilson) were playing. The only difference I told myself would be that I would just get more reps at practice. So, I felt normal, nothing felt out of the ordinary. I didn't stay up until midnight watching film and put too much into my brain and get too stressed out over it. So, I think that that ended up paying off for me."

Saleh was impressed with the signal-caller's poise, leading the Jets to their first first-quarter points this season, orchestrating a 10-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in a Carter 8-yard TD run. After sifting through the 300 text messages on his phone (including a play-by-play from Zach Wilson) and going out to dinner following the game, White is now preparing for his first road NFL start against the Colts in Indianapolis on a short week.