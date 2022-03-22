Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender

Former Cowboys QB Joined Cam Newton As First 2 Players in NFL History to Throw for More than 400 Yards in First Career Start; Threw for 405 Yards, 3 TDs in Win vs. Bengals

Mar 22, 2022 at 04:46 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

white-tender-E_SZ3_032

Jets QB Mike White has signed his RFA tender.

White (6-4, 218) started three games in 2021 and completed 68% of his passes for 751 yards, 4 TDs and 6 INT. His first NFL start came in Week 7 in a win over the Bengals when he threw for 405 yards and 3 TDs while completing 82.2% of his passes (37 of 45), earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He was the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 400 passing yards in his first start joining Cam Newton in 2011.

"We've been blessed to be around some of the great players in this league and Mike is fantastic," said Jets head coach Robert Saleh of White after the Bengals victory. "He's poised. He was throwing it all throughout camp and throughout OTA's that he deserves to be one of those guys."

He was originally a Cowboys fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Western Kentucky where he threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He spent one season with Dallas before joining the Green & White's practice squad in September 2019. He predominantly spent the 2020 season on the team's practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal before making the 53-man roster in 2021.

