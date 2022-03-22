Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender

Jets QB Mike White has signed his RFA tender.

White (6-4, 218) started three games in 2021 and completed 68% of his passes for 751 yards, 4 TDs and 6 INT. His first NFL start came in Week 7 in a win over the Bengals when he threw for 405 yards and 3 TDs while completing 82.2% of his passes (37 of 45), earning him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He was the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 400 passing yards in his first start joining Cam Newton in 2011.

"We've been blessed to be around some of the great players in this league and Mike is fantastic," said Jets head coach Robert Saleh of White after the Bengals victory. "He's poised. He was throwing it all throughout camp and throughout OTA's that he deserves to be one of those guys."