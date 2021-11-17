Jets QB Joe Flacco Will Start vs. Dolphins

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in April's draft who started the team's first six games, remains out with a PCL sprain he sustained against the Patriots. Wilson, who was limited at practice last week and got in an extensive workout last Sunday before the Jets' loss to the Bills, is not yet 100%.

"Zach is still dealing with his knee," Saleh said. "He's getting a lot better and is still going to practice. He's just limited."

White has appeared in four contests and started the past three, hitting on 66.7% of his passes with 5 TDs and 8 INTs.

"What Mike has done in three weeks as a starter has proven to this entire organization and in my opinion, to the entire New York fan base, that he is a capable quarterback who can play in this league and can do a lot of good things," Saleh said. "We're more excited about Mike as a quarterback in our future and working with Mike for as many years as possible because of what he has been able to do in his three starts."

The Jets have played four quarterbacks during their first nine games -- Josh Johnson threw for 317 yards and 3 TDs against the Colts on Nov. 4. White will return to his backup role this weekend as Flacco readies for a Dolphins defense that stymied Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 10, sacking him 4 times and holding Baltimore to just 2-of-14 conversions on third down.