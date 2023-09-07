Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'There's a Lot of Excitement, for Good Reason'

All along, fans were provided with an intimate and perhaps surprising incites into a smart, thoughtful and secure quarterback who is a few months away from turning 40 years old.

"I think they [fans] knew some about me, maybe not rooted in a lot of truth," Rodgers said. "That part was good to have out there, there were some misgivings about the whole ["Hard Knocks'] experience. They had a lot of access, maybe not every team meeting, but it was good for the guys, except seeing C.J.'s [Uzomah] hair, but overall a good experience."

Throughout OTAs, training camp and now in the runup to the start of the regular season days away, Rodgers has been credited with sharing his views and experience with players on offense and defense -- and sort of coach on the field.

"I've said it before, it's not different than leaning on a quarterbacks' coach or an o-line or a db coach," head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday. "I just lean on them for their thoughts and I'm going to go to Aaron and get some thoughts, the same from [OL] Duane [Brown] and [LB] C.J. [Mosley] and all the vets on the team. Aaron added to it, what we didn't have a year ago. He's been a tremendous asset, a tremendous ear. He's provided thoughtful insights, he's challenging, and I want that. Having him here has been awesome."

And as Saleh has acknowledged, having Rodgers here has been awesome for each of the 52 other players on the regular-season roster, but particularly for QB Zach Wilson, who has had to take a back seat with No. 8 now running the offense. For his part, Rodgers took time on Thursday to support and praise Wilson.

"There's a lot of guys really who made me feel comfortable and at home," Rodgers said. "But the relationship with Zach has been the most important. We already had a friendship coming in here, but him knowing I'm the guy ... he dealt with so much the last few years and for him to embrace me has been fantastic. I love him and want to see him grow and get better, to watch me and be in my hip pocket. That was first and foremost. I also love Sauce, MCII [Michael Carter II], Garrett [Wilson], Mekhi [Becton] and Connor [McGovern]. I've got my braintrust in Duane [Brown], Al [Woods], JFM [John Franklin-Myers], Quinton [Jefferson]. We got a lot of stuff done and have new topics every day."

Asked how he felt about the notion of simply managing the game, Rodgers would have none of it.

"I've never liked 'manage and game' in the same sentence," he said. "I feel like as quarterback you're there to make plays. You have to be opportunistic and when you've got a great defense, like we do, I'll play like I've always played -- be smart, play the percentage game and find the best matchups.

"We're 0-0. We don't know what's going to happen. I have a lot of ideas about how good we're going to be, but nothing matters until you go out there and play. It's going to be a work in progress, we've got tests early.