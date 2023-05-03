Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Could Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2021

The Jets and the Green Bay Packers have struck their deal in the trade of Aaron Rodgers. Jets Nation is wildly happy, but some fans may just have a question about the superstar quarterback: Which A-Rod are the Jets acquiring?

Will it be the 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro first-teamer, four-time NFL MVP and starter of 21 playoff games and winner of 11, including one Super Bowl? Or will it be the Rodgers of 2022?

"Different teams, different players, different mindset, different scheme," Rodgers told Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal before Green Bay's regular-season finale vs. Detroit, comparing the Packers' late-season surge before that game to 2016, when he and the Pack rode a six-game win streak into the postseason. "I just need to be efficient. If I'm efficient and taking care of the ball as best I can, making the right checks, I can still impact the game in a positive way.

"I take a lot of pride in that and the preparation in that and the performance of that. But yeah, of course I'd love to be throwing more touchdowns and scoring more points."