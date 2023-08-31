Transactions

Jets Sign Five More Players to Their Practice Squad

Mid-August DL Signee Jalyn Holmes Returns, Joined by 4 Who Played for Other Teams; One PS Slot Remains

Aug 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets signed fifth-year defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, who was with them the second half of August, plus four other players who spent their summers with other teams, to fill five of the final six slots of their practice squad. The first 10 Jets practice squad players were announced Wednesday.

The four signed from other teams are running back Xazavian Valladay, offensive lineman Jason Poe, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and safety Tyreque Jones.

Holmes (6-5, 283) was the fourth-round pick (102nd overall) out of Ohio State by Minnesota in 2018 and had spent time on the rosters of the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before being signed by the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14. He played in only the Tampa Bay preseason game with the Green & White, totaling four tackles and two sacks in 29 defensive snaps.

Valladay (6-0, 200), signed out of Arizona State as an undrafted free agent by Houston in May, was waived in mid-August. Pittsburgh acquired him and he had 12 carries for 30 yards and one catch for 22 yards in the Steelers' final two preseason games.

Poe (6-2, 295) is a first-year player who was signed after the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent by San Francisco out of Mercer University in Georgia. He spent all last season on the 49ers' practice squad. He played in all six preseason games the last two summers, at both guard spots, with one start in this year's opener and 224 offensive snaps in both preseasons combined.

McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), similar to Poe, is a first-year player signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft by San Fran out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad but he had very active preseasons the last two years. In 2022 he started two of the 49ers' three preseason games, then this year he started the PS opener. In the two summers combined he had 28 tackles, two PDs and one interception.

Jones (6-2, 205) was signed by Tennessee as a UDFA out of Boise State in May. He played in all three of the Titans' preseason games and finished tied for the team lead with 11 tackles while adding a pass defense.

Here is the current Jets practice squad, grouped alphabetically by position:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Exp Previous Team
Tim Boyle QB 4 Jets
Xazavian Valladay RB R Texans/Steelers
Zack Kuntz TE R Jets
Adam Pankey OL 4 Jets
Jason Poe OL 1 49ers
Tanzel Smart DL 5 Jets
Marquiss Spencer DL 1 Jets
Samuel Eguavoen LB 5 Jets
Caleb Johnson LB R Jets
Trey Dean S R Jets
Craig James CB 4 Jets
Nehemiah Shelton CB R Jets
Jalyn Holmes DL 5 Jets
Marcelino McCrary-Ball LB 1 49ers
Tyreque Jones S R Titans

