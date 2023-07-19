Transactions

Jets Place RB Breece Hall, 3 Others on Active/PUP list

Green & White Place S Chuck Clark, WR Diontae Spencer on IR

Jul 19, 2023 at 05:25 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

2023-cuts-1-E_DSCF1521

The Jets have placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and S Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the active/physically unable to perform list. The team also placed S Chuck Clark and WR Diontae Spencer on injured reserve.

Hall (6-1, 220) sustained a torn ACL during the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win at Denver in Week 7. At the time he got hurt, he led the Jets with 80 rushes, 463 yards and 4 TDs. The Iowa State product was named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice – Week 4 against the Steelers and Week 6 against the Packers. The second-round pick totaled 681 scrimmage yards.

Cobb (5-10, 195), who signed with the Green & White in May, has a career 625 receptions, 7,585 receiving yards and 53 touchdown catches in the regular season. He's played 10 seasons with the Packers, the team that drafted him in the second round out of Kentucky, and 2 seasons in the Lone Star state – 2019 in Dallas and 2020 in Houston.

Uzomah (6-6, 260) limped off the field in the team's final OTA practice in June. He appeared in 15 games and started in 13 in the 2022 season, his first with the Jets. He totaled 21 receptions, 232 yards and 2 touchdowns after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.

Bernard-Converse, the sixth-round pick out of LSU, totaled 240 tackles, 175 solo stops, 31 PDs, 4 INTs and 2 FF in 64 college games. He began his career at Oklahoma State before transferring to LSU for his final collegiate season. JBC has experience at both safety and cornerback.

Clark, acquired from the Ravens in March in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, reportedly sustained a season-ending torn ACL during an OTA practice. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in the 2017 NFL Draft, Clark had missed just two career games and came to New York having played in 1,248 consecutive snaps since Week 16 of the 2021 season. He appeared in 96 games (63 starts) for the Ravens, having amassed 384 career tackles with 5 interceptions, 32 PDs, 5 FF and 1 FR.

Spencer (5-8, 170) signed a reserve/future deal in January after spending last season on and off the team's practice squad. He was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games. He originally signed with the Rams in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State. He has 10 catches for 54 yards in his career.

Advertising