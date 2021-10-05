Jets Place LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on IR, Sign OL Isaiah Williams

The Jets have placed rookie LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve and signed OL Isaiah Williams to the active roster. The Green & White also made a pair of practice squad moves, signing RB Austin Walter and releasing OL Elijah Nkansah.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215), a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida State, has taken 49 snaps on defense and 71 on special teams through the first four games. A safety in college, he started 17 games in three seasons for the Seminoles (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019.

Williams (6-3, 295) was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last two games. He was most recently released from the Green & White's active roster on Sept. 20. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Walter (5-8, 202) spent the summer with the Green & White after he was claimed last May. He spent last season on San Francisco's practice squad and originally signed with the San Francisco in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. He also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.