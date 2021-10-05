Jets Place LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on IR, Sign OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Add RB Austin Walter to Practice Squad; Release OL Elijah Nkansah

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:20 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

SNY_3853-hamsah-thumb

The Jets have placed rookie LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve and signed OL Isaiah Williams to the active roster. The Green & White also made a pair of practice squad moves, signing RB Austin Walter and releasing OL Elijah Nkansah.

Nasirildeen (6-3, 215), a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida State, has taken 49 snaps on defense and 71 on special teams through the first four games. A safety in college, he started 17 games in three seasons for the Seminoles (but only two games after missing seven games in 2020 rehabbing an injured knee) with 233 tackles and 4 interceptions for his career. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019.

Williams (6-3, 295) was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last two games. He was most recently released from the Green & White's active roster on Sept. 20. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Walter (5-8, 202) spent the summer with the Green & White after he was claimed last May. He spent last season on San Francisco's practice squad and originally signed with the San Francisco in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. He also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

The Jets signed Nkansah (6-6, 311) to their practice squad Sept. 14. After going undrafted out of Toledo in 2018, he's spent time with the Titans, Seahawks, Texans and Colts, and was most recently waived by the Titans on July 30.

Related Content

news

Jets DL Sheldon Rankins Says Guys on D-Line Blessed With 'Superpowers'

Veteran DT: A Win in London, Then the Bye Week Could 'Change the Whole Shape of the Season'
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Analyzing the Win Over the Titans & Michael Carter 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the Victory and Look Ahead to London
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Nominated for NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Fans Can Vote for Wilson on NFL.com/voting/rookies
news

Jets Notebook | Jamison Crowder Has Big Game in Return

DL John Franklin-Myers Enjoying Life on the Edge; RB Michael Carter Reacts to First NFL TD
news

First Look | Jets at Falcons

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 5 Against Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley & Co. in London
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Ready for His Fourth NFL Game in London

First-Year HC: QB Zach Wilson's Head Was in the Right Spot in Win Over Titans
news

Corey Davis Says Performance vs. Titans 'Just the Start' for the Offense

 Jets WR Led Team with 111 Yards, 1 TD Against His Former Team
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Two Jets Played All 100 Defensive Snaps in Win vs. Titans?

QB Zach Wilson Among 6 Players on Offense Who Had 61 Snaps; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tennessee 
news

Jets-Titans 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson Comes of Age in OT Win

Quinnen Williams and Jets Sack Ryan Tannehill 7 Times; WR Corey Davis Tops 100 Yards Against Former Team
news

Robert Saleh on Jets Locker Room Following First Career Win: 'It's Awesome'

Coach Stays Even-Keeled, Says His Team 'Has to Find Ways to Get Better & Not Read Our Press Clippings'
news

Zach Wilson Calls 'Crazy Win' Over Titans 'A Step in the Right Direction'

Jets Triumph in OT as Rookie HC Robert Saleh and Rookie QB Earn First NFL Wins
Advertising