Jets Place CB Brian Poole on Injured Reserve, Release CB Pierre Desir

Green & White Sign TE Connor Davis to Practice Squad

Nov 17, 2020 at 04:17 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZP_3611-poole-thumb

The Jets have placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve and released CB Pierre Desir. The team also signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad.

Poole (5-10, 213) has 44 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 7 pass defenses in nine games. He sustained shoulder/knee injuries against the Patriots in Week 9.

Desir (6-1, 192) signed with the Jets April 2 after he was released by the Colts March 21. He had 47 tackles this season, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 8 pass defenses in 9 games (8 starts). He was drafted in the fourth round in 2014 by the Browns and played there in 2014-15 before stints with the Chargers (2016) and Colts (2017-19). In his NFL career, Desir has 257 career tackles, 5 TFL, 8 INT and 42 PD in 70 games (44 starts).

Davis (6-8, 260) had a spell with the Green & White in August after he most recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He also played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Davis was invited to Giants rookie minicamp in 2018 but was not offered a contract. He played in 41 games at Stony Brook, and totaled 6 catches for 41 yards. He took snaps at TE, OT and DE for the Seawolves.

Related Content

news

Jets' Joe Flacco Is Still Proving Things Every Time He Goes Out

Veteran QB Will Start for an Injured Sam Darnold at the Chargers on Sunday
news

First Look: Jets at Chargers

Green & White Travel to Los Angeles and Face Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Joe Flacco

Bart Scott Previews Jets at Chargers in Week 11
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations During Week Week 11

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Leading Up to the Chargers Game
news

Jets Notebook | Joe Flacco Named Starter vs. Chargers for Injured Sam Darnold 

Third-Year QB Remains "Very Confident" He'll Play This Season
news

Jets Claim OL Pat Elflein

Former Vikings Third-Round Pick Has Played Left Guard, Right Guard and Center
news

Snap Count Analysis | Who Is the Only Jet to Participate in Every Snap on Offense Through Nine Weeks?

S Marcus Maye, LB Neville Hewitt Logged Most Time on the Field on Defense
news

Inside the Numbers: Multiple Ways Jets' Breshad Perriman Can 'Go Yard'

WR Had a 50-Yard TD Catch vs. Patriots but 42-Yard Pass Interference Call Also Moved the Chains 
news

Which Jets Have Stood Out Through 9 Games, Who Is Set to Flash Over the Next 7? 

Quinnen Williams, Jamison Crowder Flashed; Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman Set to Take Off
news

Jets Coach Brant Boyer Puts the 'Special' in Special Teams

A Devout Fly-Fisherman and Hunting Guide for 'Everything From Goose to Moose'
news

Sergio Castillo Still Can't Believe He's a New York Jet

First-Generation Mexican-American Is Living the American Dream

Advertising