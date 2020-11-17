Jets Place CB Brian Poole on Injured Reserve, Release CB Pierre Desir

The Jets have placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve and released CB Pierre Desir. The team also signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad.
Poole (5-10, 213) has 44 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 7 pass defenses in nine games. He sustained shoulder/knee injuries against the Patriots in Week 9.
Desir (6-1, 192) signed with the Jets April 2 after he was released by the Colts March 21. He had 47 tackles this season, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 8 pass defenses in 9 games (8 starts). He was drafted in the fourth round in 2014 by the Browns and played there in 2014-15 before stints with the Chargers (2016) and Colts (2017-19). In his NFL career, Desir has 257 career tackles, 5 TFL, 8 INT and 42 PD in 70 games (44 starts).
Davis (6-8, 260) had a spell with the Green & White in August after he most recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He also played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Davis was invited to Giants rookie minicamp in 2018 but was not offered a contract. He played in 41 games at Stony Brook, and totaled 6 catches for 41 yards. He took snaps at TE, OT and DE for the Seawolves.