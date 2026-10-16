With Jets-Patriots on Deck, Special Teams and Field Position Could be the Difference

"My biggest thing always is just getting good field position for the offense," Williams said. "I know at some point stuff's going to break, but my biggest thing is always getting positive yards for the offense."

In last week's victory over Cleveland in a constant downpour at MetLife Stadium, Williams handled his tasks without a glitch. In the game he had 4 punt returns for 67 yards (16.8 per) with a long runback of 20 yards. He fielded a kickoff and returned it 36 yards while Nwangwu had 3 KO returns for 68 yards (22.7 per).

"It's all about field position," Williams said. "Then, when you do get the opportunity to knock it out of the park, you do. So that's why one thing I do is when I catch it, I get straight downhill. I don't try to do too much dancing, and even though I feel like sometimes I can, know, but that's not how I think a returner should play the game. It's bigger than just making guys miss. It's field position. It's being smart. It's protecting the team. Then when you do get the opportunity, it should be special."

Through 5 games, the Jets are No. 12 in the league in punt return average (10.9 yards per) for 98 yards with one return of 20-plus yards. The team is No. 22 in KO returns with a 25.1-yard average. The unit has yet to break a KO or punt return for a long gain or a score. Nwangwu missed the first 3 games of the season with a back injury.

In his dual role as a returner and as an option at wide receiver, Williams has made 11 receptions this season and is second to Garrett Wilson in yards with 151 with a long gain of 58 yards via a TD pass from Geno Smith at Chicago.

As it was last week, Williams has embraced HC Aaron Glenn's emphasis on a 1-0 response in all aspects of the game and preparation.