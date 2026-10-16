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With Jets-Patriots on Deck, Special Teams and Field Position Could be the Difference

Jets WR/KR Isaiah Williams: ‘I Feel Like We’re Right There’

Oct 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Isaiah

Jets WR/KR Isaiah Williams is waiting, just waiting for the next block, the next cut, the next glimpse of daylight on a kickoff or a punt return as he hopes to kickstart the return game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

"I feel like every week we go into the game expecting a big return," Williams said. "You know what I mean? But I feel like we're right there."

He added: "We [he and his return counterpart Kene Nwangwu] always could be the ones to change a game. Our special teams unit knows that at any moment we can change the game."

Last season, Williams was one of the NFL's top returners, on kickoffs and punts, with a 14.1-yard average (No. 5), plus 2 TDs on punts and a 29.9-yard average on kickoffs. His play on special teams was indeed special and Williams, as voted by his teammates, was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP.

Likewise, Nwangwu, who didn't have enough kickoff returns to qualify among the league leaders, had a 33.5-yard average on 18 returns which led the league for players with at least 15 returns. He had a pair of 99-yard KO returns for scores in the two previous seasons (2024 and '25), giving him 5 in his six-year NFL career split evenly between Minnesota and the Jets.

"My biggest thing always is just getting good field position for the offense," Williams said. "I know at some point stuff's going to break, but my biggest thing is always getting positive yards for the offense."

In last week's victory over Cleveland in a constant downpour at MetLife Stadium, Williams handled his tasks without a glitch. In the game he had 4 punt returns for 67 yards (16.8 per) with a long runback of 20 yards. He fielded a kickoff and returned it 36 yards while Nwangwu had 3 KO returns for 68 yards (22.7 per).

"It's all about field position," Williams said. "Then, when you do get the opportunity to knock it out of the park, you do. So that's why one thing I do is when I catch it, I get straight downhill. I don't try to do too much dancing, and even though I feel like sometimes I can, know, but that's not how I think a returner should play the game. It's bigger than just making guys miss. It's field position. It's being smart. It's protecting the team. Then when you do get the opportunity, it should be special."

Through 5 games, the Jets are No. 12 in the league in punt return average (10.9 yards per) for 98 yards with one return of 20-plus yards. The team is No. 22 in KO returns with a 25.1-yard average. The unit has yet to break a KO or punt return for a long gain or a score. Nwangwu missed the first 3 games of the season with a back injury.

In his dual role as a returner and as an option at wide receiver, Williams has made 11 receptions this season and is second to Garrett Wilson in yards with 151 with a long gain of 58 yards via a TD pass from Geno Smith at Chicago.

As it was last week, Williams has embraced HC Aaron Glenn's emphasis on a 1-0 response in all aspects of the game and preparation.

"That's been a message the entire week," Williams said. "Since last week, it's just been one and zero, and not just being one and zero in the game, but being one and zero today, being one and zero in recovery, being one and zero on the practice field. Every single player."

Practice Gallery | Jets Get Final Work in Before Week 6 Road Game

See photos of the Jets' finals practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Patriots.

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