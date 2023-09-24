Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Late Rally Falls Short in 15-10 Loss to New England

The Jets battled to the end Sunday in the rain, making another late charge at home against a division rival. But unlike Week 1 vs. the Bills, there would be no dramatic come-from-behind win as the Green & White fell to 1-2 after a 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Trailing by 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Zach Wilson got the Jets back in it as he completed 7-of-10 passes on a drive that culminated on Nick Bawden's 1-yard plunge. Wilson, who had just 47 yards on 9-for-17 passing before the scoring drive, passed for 79 yards on the march that ended on Bawden's first career TD.

With the crowd alive and the Jets defense energized, Jeff Ulbirch's unit forced a punt on the Patriots ensuing drive. Taking over at his 10-yard line, Wilson couldn't repeat the magic as two incompletions were followed by a holding call and then a safety by Matthew Judon. The Jets got one more crack at it down 15-10, but Wilson threw incomplete three times before Tyler Conklin was held to 2 yards on fourth-and-10. Later a Wilson Hail Mary was knocked around a few times but fell out of the reach of Randall Cobb. The Pats also moved to 1-2, avoiding Bill Belichick's first 0-3 start since 2000.