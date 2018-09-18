Jets Pass Rush Making Some Strides Toward the QB

■ DL Leonard Williams had two hits on Matt Stafford in the opener, during which the Jets went sackless yet still pressured Stafford and Matt Cassel into throwing five interceptions.

■ LB Brandon Copeland has three QB hits, two of them plus the first full sack of his career coming against Miami.

■ S Jamal Adams got the sack ball rolling vs. Miami with blindside pursuit and a strip sack of Tannehill in the first quarter, the first strip by a Jets safety since Kerry Rhodes and Jim Leonhard in the 2009 playoffs.

The Adams and Jenkins forced fumbles also gave the Jets two strips in a game for the first time since the 2015 opener, which just happened to be against Cleveland, the Jets' Thursday night opponent. In that game, Josh McCown, then a Brown, lost the ball at the goal line on an early scramble — "Calvin [Pryor] sent Josh on the spin cycle," said Jenkins, who's enjoyed the replay — while the strips were of Johnny Manziel in the fourth quarter.

Both Anderson and Jenkins said this pass rush remains a work in progress.

"There's still one or two plays," Jenkins mused. "There were two penalties that took sacks back [vs. Miami]. Then there were probably three or four other times where, if we would've had a little better technique or were more fundamentally sound, we might've gotten the sack or it might've been a quarterback hit. So it's coming along but we still have steps to take."

Such as Thursday against Tyrod Taylor and the Browns.

The Jets are familiar with Taylor from his Buffalo days. They had their downs against him — he won three of five as a Bills starter — but also their ups, as in the seven-sack Thursday affair last season. Jenkins notched the only two-sack game of his career, one of them a strip, that night.

"Tyrod's a hell of an athlete. You've really got to be sound when you're coming at him because he's a cat," Jenkins said. "It looks like he doesn't see you, then at the last second he's going to spin out. He's very elusive, very shifty and very good on his feet. You almost have to break down before you get to him because if you go at him full speed, you're not going to bring him down."

"Whenever you play mobile quarterbacks," Anderson said, "it's of the utmost importance to keep them in the pocket and not let them beat you with their legs. We've just got to make sure we're disciplined up front with our rush lanes, making sure we're not opening up big holes for him to escape through.