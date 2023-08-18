Jets Come Home to Play Tampa Bay: No Aaron Rodgers (and No Tom Brady)

But Saleh's game vision for his Jets, who held one joint practice with the Bucs at the Atlantic Health Training Center on Wednesday, will be similar to the Jets' personnel deployment at the Panthers.

"It'll be very similar to last game," he said. "A couple of more defensive guys will play, but it'll be the same plan for the offense."

The defense at Carolina went almost entirely with the second and third units, and the results were acceptable as the Jets registered five sacks, allowed 165 yards and posted their first road preseason shutout since 1990 at Kansas City.

The offense also did OK, as a handful of ones plus twos and threes produced 141 rushing yards and drives to three short TD passes, all to the backup tight ends.

Zach Wilson will be in the hotseat again, and he's been up to the challenge the first two games, producing one touchdown, four field goals and no turnovers in his nine drives. His passer ratings in those games were 104.2 and 102.7, and with one more 100 rating, he'll be the first Jets QB since 2000 with 100-plus ratings in three preseason starts. That factoid isn't meant to impress or snow anyone, but it's a small indication that Wilson' has been improving under Rodgers' tutelage, and as Saleh observed, "Zach's growth has been phenomenal. He's playing without fear."

Another fearless warrior in the spotlight will again be Mekhi Becton, who played backup LT and even some RT during the week. Saleh continues his upbeat analysis of the former first-round pick who hasn't played in virtually two full seasons: "He's going for it. It's the most confident I've felt in a while with him."