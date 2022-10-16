Jets-Packers Game Recap | Jets Finish Strong Again, Stun Green Bay 27-10

Sluggish, Soggy First Half

The game got off to a slow offensive start as both teams punted three times each. Noteworthy on the Pack's second series was DL Quinnen Williams notching two minus plays — a 5-yard loss on an Aaron Jones run followed by an 8-yard strip sack of Rodgers (recovered by the Packers). Then on the third series, two back-in-action Jets came up with big plays — DL Vinny Curry, signed in '21 and just now making his Jets debut, had a tackle for loss on A.J. Dillon, and LB Quincy Williams, who sat out two games with an ankle injury, applied the crunching third-down stop on Romeo Doubs' reception.

As an unexpected rain began to fall, the home side was poised to take a 3-0 lead on a 47-yard Mason Crosby field goal, but again Quinnen Williams rose up, this time to notch the Jets' first blocked field goal since Henry Anderson at Buffalo in 2018. But the Packers' specialists immediately turned the tables when Erik Wilson blocked Braden Mann's punt with Rodgers and his offense taking over at the Jets 36. Yet a Sheldon Rankins third-down sack of Rodgers moved the hosts out of field goal range.

The second quarter featured a few three-pointers. S Lamarcus Joyner got the only takeaway of the first half and his team-leading third TA of the season when Rodgers' handoff slipped out of his hand. The Jets moved only 20 yards but that was close enough for Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal and a 3-0 Jets lead with 5:46 left in the first half.

But Zuerlein missed a 53-yarder in the drizzle and the Packers, given a 31-second sliver of time at the end of the first half, moved to the Jets 11 before Mason Crosby's 29-yard FG tied the score at 3-3 on the last play of the first half.