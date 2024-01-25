O-Line Reset | For Jets, Staying Healthy Is a Priority in '24 After Starting 13 Combinations

Finished Season on IR: Brown, Hanson, McGovern, Schweitzer, Vera-Tucker

Finished Season on Practice Squad: Obinna Eze (OL), Vitaliy Gurman (OL)

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Eze, Gurman

No Longer with Jets: Kelly

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS

Unrestricted: Becton, Brown, McGovern, Turner Restricted: Hanson Exclusive Rights: Deculus

Lay of the Land in '24

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a handful of looming decisions to make on the offensive line before free agency begins in March. Six of the 14 offensive linemen who took snaps for the Jets in the 2023 season have expiring contracts, including starting T Mekhi Becton, who took the third-most snaps on the team and second-most among the OL.

The Green & White have two of their five Week 1 starters under contract – LG Laken Tomlinson and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 5 at Denver. HC Robert Saleh said he'd like to assign Vera-Tucker, who has played both guard and tackle in each of the last two seasons, a permanent position in 2024. AVT, selected No. 14 overall out of USC in 2021, has excelled at both spots and told reporters he hasn't decided which he'd rather play.

"I feel like I'm going to have go back and look at the tape and really study myself and see which I feel more comfortable [at]," he said. "I really have no preference where I play. It's going to be something I'm going to look at and then go talk to Saleh and Joe D about."

He added: "I was able to show my versatility, which I'm happy I did. If I could go back, I wouldn't change a thing. I think going into next year, my mindset is to stay healthy. My play style is my play style and I have a lot of confidence in myself and the team."