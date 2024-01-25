O-Line Reset | For Jets, Staying Healthy Is a Priority in '24 After Starting 13 Combinations

Mekhi Becton Has Expiring Contract; Alijah Vera-Tucker Will Play One Position

Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA O-ST-Tot Snaps
Laken Tomlinson (G) 9th 17 - 17 - 0 - 0 1101 - 56 - 1157
Mekhi Becton (T) 4th 16 - 16 - 0 - 1 987 - 27 - 1014
Joe Tippmann (OL) R 16 - 14 - 0 - 1 854 - 31 - 885
Max Mitchell (OL) 2nd 14 - 7 - 0 - 3 474 - 46 - 520
Carter Warren (T) R 8 - 5 - 2 - 2 403 - 9 - 412
Connor McGovern (C) 8th 7 - 7 - 0 - 0 371 - 16 - 387
Xavier Newman (OL) 1st 7 - 3 - 1 - 0 280 - 23 - 303
Jake Hanson (OL) 1st 7 - 4 - 0 - 0 246 - 19 - 265
Alijah Vera-Tucker (G) 3rd 5 - 5 - 0 - 0 250 - 13 - 263
Billy Turner (T) 10th 14 - 2 - 0 - 3 208 - 44 - 252
Wes Schweitzer (OL) 8th 6 - 2 - 0 - 2 149 - 18 - 167
Duane Brown (T) 16th 5 - 2 - 0 - 0 111 - 10 - 121
Chris Glaser (OL) 1st 5 - 1 - 2 - 0 83 - 7 - 90
Dennis Kelly (OL) 11th 1 - 0 - 1 - 1 0 - 4 - 4
Austin Deculus (OL) 2nd 0 - 0 - 1 - 7 0 - 0 - 0

Finished Season on IR: Brown, Hanson, McGovern, Schweitzer, Vera-Tucker

Finished Season on Practice Squad: Obinna Eze (OL), Vitaliy Gurman (OL)

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Eze, Gurman

No Longer with Jets: Kelly

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS

Unrestricted: Becton, Brown, McGovern, Turner Restricted: Hanson   Exclusive Rights: Deculus

Lay of the Land in '24
Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a handful of looming decisions to make on the offensive line before free agency begins in March. Six of the 14 offensive linemen who took snaps for the Jets in the 2023 season have expiring contracts, including starting T Mekhi Becton, who took the third-most snaps on the team and second-most among the OL.

The Green & White have two of their five Week 1 starters under contract – LG Laken Tomlinson and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 5 at Denver. HC Robert Saleh said he'd like to assign Vera-Tucker, who has played both guard and tackle in each of the last two seasons, a permanent position in 2024. AVT, selected No. 14 overall out of USC in 2021, has excelled at both spots and told reporters he hasn't decided which he'd rather play.

"I feel like I'm going to have go back and look at the tape and really study myself and see which I feel more comfortable [at]," he said. "I really have no preference where I play. It's going to be something I'm going to look at and then go talk to Saleh and Joe D about."

He added: "I was able to show my versatility, which I'm happy I did. If I could go back, I wouldn't change a thing. I think going into next year, my mindset is to stay healthy. My play style is my play style and I have a lot of confidence in myself and the team."

The Jets have another young, ascending player on the OL in C Joe Tippmann, who turns 23 in March. Tippmann, selected in the second round in 2023 out of Wisconsin, started 14 games (10 at center and 4 at guard) and had a 71.6 Pro Football Focus grade over the last three games of the season. That ranked No. 5 among centers who took at least 80% of the snaps. His 72.4 run-block grade also ranked No. 5.

Quick Look Back at '23
The line was in flux most of the season as the Green & White played 13 combinations up front.

The Jets starting five Week 1 was, from left to right, Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton. Brown, McGovern and Vera-Tucker finished the season on Injured Reserve. Reserve interior OL Wes Schweitzer had two stints on IR, where he finished the season. Rookie T Carter Warren started five games down the stretch, but began the season on IR (activated Week 6).

Tomlinson was the only lineman to start all 17 games. Becton, Joe Douglas' first selection as GM of the Jets in 2020 (No. 11 overall), started 16 games after taking 48 snaps over the last two seasons and remaking his body last offseason.

"There's definitely a league-wide pandemic with regards to offensive line injuries," said Robert Saleh, whose team had nine OL combinations in 2022. He added: "It's at the forefront of everybody's mind to keep those guys healthy. If the O-line is healthy, the quarterback will be healthy. If the quarterback's healthy, we'll all be healthy. It's definitely something that we're studying and we'll get down to hopefully get an answer for."

OL Trivia
The Jets in 2023 had nine offensive lineman who played in games at two or more positions: Alijah Vera-Tucker (RG, RT), Mekhi Becton (RT, LT), Billy Turner (LT, RG, RT), Joe Tippman (RG, C), Max Mitchell (RT, RG), We Schweitzer (RG, C), Xavier Newman (RG, C), Carter Warren (LT, RT) and Chris Glaser (RG, C). Five of them — Vera-Tucker, Becton, Tippmann, Mitchell and Warren — started at two different positions. Both totals represent the most two-position players in a season for the Jets since 2006.

Advertising