Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis' Return Is 'Big' for Offense

Jets WR Corey Davis will return to the lineup Sunday after missing the past three games with a knee injury.
"I'm feeling great," Davis said Wednesday. "Felt good to be out there. First day back out with the boys, felt real good."
Davis' presence will be a welcome addition not only for QB Mike White, making his first start this season, but also the run game.
"It's big," HC Robert Saleh said of Davis' return. "And sometimes you don't feel it until they come back. Just the professionalism, the detail, the walk-through, the deliberateness at which he goes about every rep. It's such a high regard for Corey in his professional manner. Him lining up, getting other people lined up, there's a calm with him in the huddle because we are young at that receiver spot.
"I know from a stats standpoint, fantasy-wise, you may not look at it and say, 'Well he's not really doing much.' But he's by far one of our more productive receivers just because of what he does not just on the field but off the field. Also, within the run game and all the different things."
Saleh said that WR Denzel Mims, who has been active the last three games, has earned a role in the offense and anticipates the third-year player to be active Sunday.
Davis, whose 351 receiving yards ranks second on the Green & White, grew up roughly 30 miles west of Chicago in Wheaton, IL. He said Sunday's game holds more meaning to him.
"Little bit, I'm not going to lie," he said. "From the hometown, man I don't want to make it much more than what it is, but growing up, I was a Chicago Bears fan. Obviously not anymore, so it's kind of cool to play against them."
Prepared for Anything
Bears starting QB Justin Fields has been limited in practice this week after he separated his left shoulder against Atlanta, putting his status for Sunday's game up in the air. This week, the Jets defense has been preparing for Fields and his backup, Trevor Siemian, who played for the Green & White in 2019.
"You watch the film on the quarterbacks, both of them," S Jordan Whitehead said. "But other than that, you watch the scheme and watch what the offense does."
Saleh added: "We're preparing for Fields. If he plays, we'll hit him. If he doesn't play, we'll do our best to hit the next guy."
Led by Fields, the Bears have the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense (197.9 yds/g). The second-year dual threat is No. 5 in the NFL in rushing yards with 834 yards and is T-5 with 7 rushing touchdowns. He has at least 82 rushing yards in each of his last five starts.
The Jets defense is focused on improving its tackling after their yielding a couple of explosive runs against the Patriots despite holding New England to just 3.8 yards an attempt in a 10-3 loss.
"That game was a really good chance for us to be to remind ourselves that in this game, great defenses tackle," Saleh said. "And it wasn't our best tackling day, but I don't think is a problem and something that we attack every week."
Updated AFC East Playoff Race
The Jets have seven remaining games in the 2022 season and three of their upcoming opponents played on Thanksgiving (Vikings, Bills, Lions). The Bills took down the Lions with a last-second field goal, pushing Buffalo atop the AFC East at 8-3. Minnesota's 33-26 win moved New England to the bottom of the division at 6-5.
With a win Sunday, the Jets will finish the weekend no worse than the AFC's No. 7 seed and third in the division. While the Jets have to take care of their own business for anything to matter, the Green & White fan rooting guide in Week 12 includes the Texans (1-8-1) over the Dolphins (7-3, 2nd in the AFC East), the Titans (7-3, No. 1 in the AFC South) over the Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North) and the Jaguars (3-7) over the Ravens (7-3, 1st in the AFC North).