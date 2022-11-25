Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis' Return Is 'Big' for Offense

Jets WR Corey Davis will return to the lineup Sunday after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

"I'm feeling great," Davis said Wednesday. "Felt good to be out there. First day back out with the boys, felt real good."

Davis' presence will be a welcome addition not only for QB Mike White, making his first start this season, but also the run game.

"It's big," HC Robert Saleh said of Davis' return. "And sometimes you don't feel it until they come back. Just the professionalism, the detail, the walk-through, the deliberateness at which he goes about every rep. It's such a high regard for Corey in his professional manner. Him lining up, getting other people lined up, there's a calm with him in the huddle because we are young at that receiver spot.

"I know from a stats standpoint, fantasy-wise, you may not look at it and say, 'Well he's not really doing much.' But he's by far one of our more productive receivers just because of what he does not just on the field but off the field. Also, within the run game and all the different things."

Saleh said that WR Denzel Mims, who has been active the last three games, has earned a role in the offense and anticipates the third-year player to be active Sunday.

Davis, whose 351 receiving yards ranks second on the Green & White, grew up roughly 30 miles west of Chicago in Wheaton, IL. He said Sunday's game holds more meaning to him.