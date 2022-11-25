Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis' Return Is 'Big' for Offense

Defense Preparing for Justin Fields; Green & White Battling for AFC Playoff Berth

Nov 25, 2022 at 04:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
notebook-bears-E_SS1_3518

Jets WR Corey Davis will return to the lineup Sunday after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

"I'm feeling great," Davis said Wednesday. "Felt good to be out there. First day back out with the boys, felt real good."

Davis' presence will be a welcome addition not only for QB Mike White, making his first start this season, but also the run game.

"It's big," HC Robert Saleh said of Davis' return. "And sometimes you don't feel it until they come back. Just the professionalism, the detail, the walk-through, the deliberateness at which he goes about every rep. It's such a high regard for Corey in his professional manner. Him lining up, getting other people lined up, there's a calm with him in the huddle because we are young at that receiver spot.

"I know from a stats standpoint, fantasy-wise, you may not look at it and say, 'Well he's not really doing much.' But he's by far one of our more productive receivers just because of what he does not just on the field but off the field. Also, within the run game and all the different things."

Saleh said that WR Denzel Mims, who has been active the last three games, has earned a role in the offense and anticipates the third-year player to be active Sunday.

Davis, whose 351 receiving yards ranks second on the Green & White, grew up roughly 30 miles west of Chicago in Wheaton, IL. He said Sunday's game holds more meaning to him.

"Little bit, I'm not going to lie," he said. "From the hometown, man I don't want to make it much more than what it is, but growing up, I was a Chicago Bears fan. Obviously not anymore, so it's kind of cool to play against them."

Prepared for Anything
Bears starting QB Justin Fields has been limited in practice this week after he separated his left shoulder against Atlanta, putting his status for Sunday's game up in the air. This week, the Jets defense has been preparing for Fields and his backup, Trevor Siemian, who played for the Green & White in 2019.

"You watch the film on the quarterbacks, both of them," S Jordan Whitehead said. "But other than that, you watch the scheme and watch what the offense does."

Saleh added: "We're preparing for Fields. If he plays, we'll hit him. If he doesn't play, we'll do our best to hit the next guy."

Led by Fields, the Bears have the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense (197.9 yds/g). The second-year dual threat is No. 5 in the NFL in rushing yards with 834 yards and is T-5 with 7 rushing touchdowns. He has at least 82 rushing yards in each of his last five starts.

The Jets defense is focused on improving its tackling after their yielding a couple of explosive runs against the Patriots despite holding New England to just 3.8 yards an attempt in a 10-3 loss.

"That game was a really good chance for us to be to remind ourselves that in this game, great defenses tackle," Saleh said. "And it wasn't our best tackling day, but I don't think is a problem and something that we attack every week."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from the Bears Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 12 matchup against the Bears.

E_SS1_9645
1 / 49
E_SS1_9680
2 / 49
E_SS1_9808
3 / 49
E_SS2_8964
4 / 49
E_SS2_8901
5 / 49
E_SS2_8788
6 / 49
E_SS2_8421
7 / 49
E_SS2_8391
8 / 49
E_SS1_8723
9 / 49
E_SS1_8872
10 / 49
E_SS1_0548
11 / 49
E_SS1_9899
12 / 49
E_SS2_8344
13 / 49
E_SS2_8282
14 / 49
E_SS1_9499
15 / 49
E_SS1_9408
16 / 49
E_SS2_8699
17 / 49
E_SS2_8751
18 / 49
E_SS1_9603
19 / 49
E_SS2_8311
20 / 49
E_SS1_9624
21 / 49
E_SS2_8233
22 / 49
E_SS1_8802
23 / 49
E_SS1_8893
24 / 49
E_SS1_9217
25 / 49
E_SS1_9149
26 / 49
E_SS1_9158
27 / 49
E_SS1_8754
28 / 49
E_SS1_9129
29 / 49
E_SS1_9381
30 / 49
E_SS1_8777
31 / 49
E_SS1_0387
32 / 49
E_SS1_8728
33 / 49
E_SS1_8708
34 / 49
E_SS1_9119
35 / 49
E_SS1_8854
36 / 49
E_SS1_8323
37 / 49
E_SS1_8622
38 / 49
E_SS1_8525
39 / 49
E_SS1_8693
40 / 49
E_SS1_0630
41 / 49
E_SS1_8245
42 / 49
E_SS1_8135
43 / 49
E_SS1_7927
44 / 49
E_SS1_0150
45 / 49
E_SS1_0177
46 / 49
E_SS1_0541
47 / 49
E_SS1_0225
48 / 49
E_SS1_0621
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Updated AFC East Playoff Race
The Jets have seven remaining games in the 2022 season and three of their upcoming opponents played on Thanksgiving (Vikings, Bills, Lions). The Bills took down the Lions with a last-second field goal, pushing Buffalo atop the AFC East at 8-3. Minnesota's 33-26 win moved New England to the bottom of the division at 6-5.

With a win Sunday, the Jets will finish the weekend no worse than the AFC's No. 7 seed and third in the division. While the Jets have to take care of their own business for anything to matter, the Green & White fan rooting guide in Week 12 includes the Texans (1-8-1) over the Dolphins (7-3, 2nd in the AFC East), the Titans (7-3, No. 1 in the AFC South) over the Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North) and the Jaguars (3-7) over the Ravens (7-3, 1st in the AFC North).

Related Content

news

Jets-Bears Game Preview | QB Situations Will Have Big Impact on This Game at MetLife

Mike White Leads Green & White Offense, Defense Aims to Rattle Chicago's Justin Fields and/or Trevor Siemian

news

Darrelle Revis 'Overwhelmed' and 'Excited' Ahead of Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction

Revis Is Also One of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Welcome Chicago to MetLife on Sunday

Mike White at QB, C.J. Mosley & 'Backers vs. the Run, Quinnen Williams & Co. on the Rush, Take Aim at Bears

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Bears - Thursday

Corey Davis (Knee) a Full Participant; Sauce Gardner (Calf) Limited

news

Jets QB Mike White: 'Going to Fight Like Hell for My Guys'

Fourth-Year Veteran Replaces Zach Wilson, Who HC Robert Saleh Says Needs a 'Reset'

news

Where Are They Now: Charone Peake

Catch Up with the Former Wide Receiver from Clemson

news

3 Things to Know | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

Chicago's QB Justin Fields Is Day-to-Day With a Shoulder Injury; QB Mike White to Start for New York

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Bears - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Knee) Was a Full Participant at Practice

news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start Against Bears

Third-Year Signal Caller Replaces Zach Wilson for Chicago Game; Joe Flacco Will Be the Backup

news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson's Career With the Jets 'Not Over'

After Naming Mike White the Starting QB, Jets HC Says Wilson Will Play Against This Season

news

Jets OT George Fant Returns to Practice

Veteran T Was Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 27

Advertising