Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots

John Franklin-Myers Has No Regrets from First Matchup; Field Position Battle in Focus 

Nov 18, 2022 at 04:32 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
E_DC1_4355-davis-thumb

The Jets will be without WR Corey Davis (knee) for a third straight game.

"When you're dealing with those knee sprains, they heal differently," HC Robert Saleh said. "I think we're all really confident to get back with us next week, but right now, unfortunately he's out."

The Jets WR corps will consist of rookie Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith. Saleh said the coaching staff is planning to utilize Moore, who requested a trade before the deadline, in more ways than before the bye. The 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss has 16 receptions and 203 yards after leading the team with 538 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

"Without giving up too much from a schematic standpoint, Elijah's a special football player and we're going to continue to find ways to get him going," Saleh said. "It's not as easy as, 'Alright, let's just start throwing him the football and throw him into a certain spot.' Our offense is very multiple. The advantage of our offense is that we can take receivers and move them anywhere we need to. But at the same time, Elijah is a good football player and we're continuing to try to find ways to best utilize his skill set to get him the football."

Saleh added of Mims: "He's has really done a nice job. His mentality, the confidence which he is playing with. And I know you guys don't get to see practice, not that practice is always an indicator of how things will go in the game, but he has been fantastic. He is building a lot of trust with the coaching staff, his teammates and just excited to see him continue to find ways to get better."

No Regrets
Three weeks ago at MetLife Stadium, Jets CB Michael Carter II picked off Patriots QB Mac Jones for what seemed to be an 84-yard pick-six that put the Green & White up 17-3 before the half. Instead, DE John Franklin-Myers was called for roughing the passer and New England subsequently cut their deficit 10-6 and won 22-17. With 20/20 hindsight, Franklin-Myers has no regrets.

"I don't look at that any different," he said. "I'm going to play football, I'm going to play fast and I'm not going to slow down. Coaches did a good job coaching us up, do a good job of not trying to make the same mistakes, so I'm looking forward to the game. What another opportunity that I have."

Franklin-Myers, who has 2.5 sacks this season, was one of six Jets with a sack in Week 8. The Patriots have given up 22 sacks this season, which ranks No. 18 in the NFL. Entering Sunday's rematch the formula for the defensive line does not change coming out of the bye.

"I think kind of the same thing we do every game," he said. "We play off each other, we rush together and it's not a defensive line. It's a defensive thing. Corners, linebackers and safeties do a great job of giving us that hitch and if they hitch, we have to get them down. That's what we preach and that's what we have to do."

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 11 matchup against the Patriots.

The Struggle for Field Position
In Week 8, the Patriots got the best of the Jets in the battle for field position.

New England began six drives in Jets territory. On three drives that yielded field goals, the Patriots gained a total of 20 yards and one first down.

The Green & White had an average drive start on their own 20-yard-line while the Patriots started on their 43-yard-line.

"They got after us on special teams the last time we played them," Saleh said. "They ate us up in the field position battle."

In the rematch Sunday, the Jets are focused on doing the little things right like winning the field-position battle.

"In all three phases, it's about winning one-on-one battles," Saleh said. "[The Patriots] are as good as anybody in terms of creating one-on-one battles and winning. … And it come down to being disciplined and doing our job to the best of our ability. And winning by all means necessary."

