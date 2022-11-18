Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis Out vs. Patriots

The Jets will be without WR Corey Davis (knee) for a third straight game.

"When you're dealing with those knee sprains, they heal differently," HC Robert Saleh said. "I think we're all really confident to get back with us next week, but right now, unfortunately he's out."

The Jets WR corps will consist of rookie Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith. Saleh said the coaching staff is planning to utilize Moore, who requested a trade before the deadline, in more ways than before the bye. The 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss has 16 receptions and 203 yards after leading the team with 538 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

"Without giving up too much from a schematic standpoint, Elijah's a special football player and we're going to continue to find ways to get him going," Saleh said. "It's not as easy as, 'Alright, let's just start throwing him the football and throw him into a certain spot.' Our offense is very multiple. The advantage of our offense is that we can take receivers and move them anywhere we need to. But at the same time, Elijah is a good football player and we're continuing to try to find ways to best utilize his skill set to get him the football."