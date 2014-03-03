Jets No. 60 Has the Write Stuff

Meet D'Brickashaw Ferguson, our new blogger on newyorkjets.com.

"I think to be here with the Jets and to work on this blog is a great opportunity because it's giving me a chance to show a different talent," Ferguson told me as we chatted in the Jets business offices recently. "Oftentimes you've seen me on the field and we've applauded and booed some of the things I've done. But this is something that gives me an opportunity to show a different talent and I'm just happy that I have the ability to do it here, a place that I call home, and that I can share it with all of my fans."

Ferguson has always been interested in reading writers' thoughts and listening to their arguments, from growing up on Long Island through his college days as a religious studies major at the University of Virginia to today.

And it seems that besides being a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle year in and year out, D'Brickashaw Ferguson also has an inner writer eager to burst out. He got started with his children's book, "Brick's Way Go Green," a few years ago, but he said, "I definitely had help with that," and he's looking to take more steps now.

I asked him where he sees the writing muse taking him and he spoke about writing for a newspaper, which of course now means writing for a paper's Website (but not necessarily in the sports department), as well as working on documentaries and books.

"I know I'm young or early in the process, but yet I think this gives me an opportunity to be hopeful and see where it can take me," he said. "I feel this is one of those skills, unlike athletic ability, that grows with time, it can get better the more you put time into it. We know as athletes we'd love to play this game forever, but it's important we also consider other things that kind of define who we are."