2023 Schedule

Aaron Rodgers-Led Jets Put New National Profile to the Test in 9 Home Games

2023 MetLife Schedule Will Be Challenging but Fans Will Have the Stadium Shaking & Quaking All Season Long

May 11, 2023 at 08:06 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

TICKETS | CLICK HERE to Buy Single Game Tickets During the Visa Presale

The Jets in September will fly off into a 2023 home schedule like none other in their history.

It began with the high hopes of the young guns that the Jets brought to the team in the first two years of the Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh tagteam. It climbed a little higher with last year's 7-4 start.

Then a busy offseason was crowned by the trade acquisition of QB Aaron Rodgers and the other new additions to the roster.

Examining just the home "half" of the 2023 schedule released by the NFL on Thursday night provides some measures of just how high the expectations are for this year's Jets, both inside and outside the team.

The Jets have two Monday night games and a Sunday nighter at MetLife Stadium, all in their first eight games. The three home games under the lights are tied for the most night games in a season in franchise history with the three in 2010 and again in 2011.

Two years after playing all nine of their home games at 1 p.m. in 2021, they now have only four home games at 1 p.m., their fewest since three 1 p.m. kickoffs in 2010.

Counting their "road" game at the Giants in Week 8, the Green & White play 10 of their first 15 games at MetLife Stadium.

There are crazy and exciting distinctions with almost every home stop on the schedule.

Week 1, vs. Buffalo The Jets got what many expected, a Monday night appearance in their first game. The Bills will be the visitors on Sept. 11 as the Green & White play in their first home primetime season opener since 2010 (vs. Baltimore) and '11 (vs. Dallas). Rodgers will make his Jets regular-season debut. MetLife will be shaking, rattling and rolling.

Week 3, vs. New England Another pigskin chess match between Rodgers and HC Bill Belichick. In A-Rod's last three games vs. the Patriots, he's 2-1 with 6 TD passes to 1 interception and a 96.8 passer rating. Who better to try to end several Green & White dryspells against their AFC East foes in one home outing?

Week 4, vs. Kansas City Time for the Jets' first Sunday night home game since the 2011 opening-night comeback win over Dallas. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs, and two GOAT-worthy QBs, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, will duel for the first time in their illustrious careers.

Week 6, vs. Philadelphia This one's not in primetime but is a late afternoon national game ... against the NFC's Super Bowl representative ... and their hot QB Jalen Hurts ... with the Birds a team the Jets have never beaten. Again, who else to try but A-Rod? This will be the first time the Jets have played two 14-wins-plus teams from the previous season in a three-game span. Survive this stretch and see what happens next.

Week 9, vs. L.A. Chargers Another QB matchup that NFL and network execs are drooling over: Rodgers vs. Justin Herbert. Aaron's record vs. the LAC is similar to his line vs. the NEP: 2-1 record, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 114.3 rating.

Gallery | 2023 Jets Schedule in Photos

See the 17-game slate for the 2023 season in images.

Week 1 Jets vs. Bills Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC
Week 1

Week 1
Jets vs. Bills
Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC

Week 2 Jets at Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 2

Week 2
Jets at Cowboys
Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Associated Press
Week 3 Jets vs. Patriots Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 3

Week 3
Jets vs. Patriots
Sunday, Sept. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 4 Jets vs. Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Week 4

Week 4
Jets vs. Chiefs
Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 5 Jets at Broncos Sunday, Oct. 8 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 5

Week 5
Jets at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 8 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 6 Jets vs. Eagles Sunday, Oct. 15 | 4:25 p.m. | FOX
Week 6

Week 6
Jets vs. Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 15 | 4:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 8 Jets at Giants Sunday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 8

Week 8
Jets at Giants
Sunday, Oct. 29 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 9 Jets vs. Chargers Monday, Nov. 6 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC
Week 9

Week 9
Jets vs. Chargers
Monday, Nov. 6 | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC

Week 10 Jets at Raiders Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Week 10

Week 10
Jets at Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 12 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Week 11 Jets at Bills Sunday, Nov. 19 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS
Week 11

Week 11
Jets at Bills
Sunday, Nov. 19 | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 12 Jets vs. Dolphins Friday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Prime Video
Week 12

Week 12
Jets vs. Dolphins
Friday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Prime Video

Week 13 Jets vs. Falcons Sunday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m. | FOX
Week 13

Week 13
Jets vs. Falcons
Sunday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m. | FOX

Week 14 Jets vs. Texans Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 14

Week 14
Jets vs. Texans
Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 15 Jets at Dolphins Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 15

Week 15
Jets at Dolphins
Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Week 16 Jets vs. Commanders Sunday, Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Week 16

Week 16
Jets vs. Commanders
Sunday, Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
Week 17 Jets at Browns Thursday, Dec. 28 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Week 17

Week 17
Jets at Browns
Thursday, Dec. 28 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Week 18 Jets at Patriots TBD | TBD | TBD
Week 18

Week 18
Jets at Patriots
TBD | TBD | TBD

Week 12, vs. Miami Another measure of the Jets' new visibility. They will host the Dolphins in the NFL's first "Black Friday" game Nov. 24, which is also the Jets' first Friday game since 1983 and their first Friday afternoon game ever. The league even considers this a sixth Jets primetime game. QBs figure prominently again in Rodgers vs. Tua Tagovailoa, but the battle of CB Sauce Gardner vs. WR Tyreek Hill will share center stage.

Week 13, vs. Atlanta Can a young Falcons QB, either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke, survive the Quinnen Williams-led pass rush and the Sauce/D.J. Reed secondary and derail the Rodgers express? A-Rod has posted 70% accuracy, 21 TD passes, just two interceptions and a 115.6 rating career all-time vs. ATL and will be facing last year's 31st-ranked pass defense.

Week 14, vs. Houston See Atlanta one week earlier. You might expect Rodgers to play sensei in this game and school up the seito, which will likely be rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Rodgers has won three straight over the Texans. This game is the last in the Jets' first three-game homestand since 2018.

Week 16, vs. Washington See Atlanta and Houston above. Commanders HC Ron Rivera says second-year man Sam Howell is his QB heading into training camp. But again, the Jets' defense should prove a formidable obstacle for a young signal-caller, while Rodgers and the Jets offense will seek to get the upper hand on Washington's respectable defense from a year ago.

After years of waiting, the Jets find themselves a national team again this offseason. But to hold onto that lofty status for more than a year at a time, they need to clear that in-season hurdle and reach the playoffs. And to do that, they need to show that they're ready-for-primetime players against this season's nine home opponents.

