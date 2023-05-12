Aaron Rodgers-Led Jets Put New National Profile to the Test in 9 Home Games

Counting their "road" game at the Giants in Week 8, the Green & White play 10 of their first 15 games at MetLife Stadium.

There are crazy and exciting distinctions with almost every home stop on the schedule.

Week 1, vs. Buffalo — The Jets got what many expected, a Monday night appearance in their first game. The Bills will be the visitors on Sept. 11 as the Green & White play in their first home primetime season opener since 2010 (vs. Baltimore) and '11 (vs. Dallas). Rodgers will make his Jets regular-season debut. MetLife will be shaking, rattling and rolling.

Week 3, vs. New England — Another pigskin chess match between Rodgers and HC Bill Belichick. In A-Rod's last three games vs. the Patriots, he's 2-1 with 6 TD passes to 1 interception and a 96.8 passer rating. Who better to try to end several Green & White dryspells against their AFC East foes in one home outing?

Week 4, vs. Kansas City — Time for the Jets' first Sunday night home game since the 2011 opening-night comeback win over Dallas. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs, and two GOAT-worthy QBs, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, will duel for the first time in their illustrious careers.

Week 6, vs. Philadelphia — This one's not in primetime but is a late afternoon national game ... against the NFC's Super Bowl representative ... and their hot QB Jalen Hurts ... with the Birds a team the Jets have never beaten. Again, who else to try but A-Rod? This will be the first time the Jets have played two 14-wins-plus teams from the previous season in a three-game span. Survive this stretch and see what happens next.