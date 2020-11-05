Jets LT Mekhi Becton Really Starting to Throw His Weight Around

And what is Head Coach Adam Gase's take on those clips?

"Same as everybody else has, because it's unusual," Gase said. "I mean, this is a grown-man league now. I don't know if I've ever seen that really happen to Frank Clark before. If you play long enough in the NFL, things like that do happen occasionally. But with Mekhi, he's so big, he's so powerful, once he gets his momentum going and he has his hands on you, it's hard to redirect and it's hard to get off him."

"Definitely, it's everything I expected it to be," Becton said of the first half of his rookie season. "I'm a kid living my dream right now, that's all I can tell you. I'm learning a lot. I'm going against different opponents, different defenses every week. I've got to look at the different nuances that each one is doing. That's what I've got to do every week."

This week it's not Sunday afternoon but Monday night and it's New England coming to visit the Jets at MetLife Stadium. And like any other NFL rookie, Becton doesn't see that Tom Brady is no longer under center, he doesn't see that the Patriots recently have been having very un-Patriot-like struggles. He only sees the red-white-and-blue uniforms, perhaps focusing on the crimson more than any other color.

"It means a lot going against anybody," he said. "But the Patriots, like they said, they're the Alabama of the NFL. You always want to go against the best. You want to be the best, you've got to beat the best."

Becton and the Jets are not the best at this time but they're working on it. One way to tell is the Jets' ground game, which directionally runs well off left end (4.80 yards/carry, 20th in the league) but runs best behind Becton at left tackle (5.59 yards/carry, seventh in the league). The 6-7, 355-pounder is clearing paths forward, protecting Sam Darnold's blind side, and really starting to throw his weight around as a young pro.