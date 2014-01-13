Jets List 16 Potentially Unrestricted Free Agents

Jan 13, 2014 at 09:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets list 16 players as potential Unrestricted Free Agents when the start of the NFL's Unrestricted Free Agency signing period begins on Tuesday, March 11.

Three 16-game starters are in that list, including the two right-side offensive-line starters — G Willie Colon and T Austin Howard. The other full-season starter is LB Calvin Pace, the most senior Jet who recorded a career-high 10 sacks this season. And midseason safety signee Ed Reed continued to move up the NFL career interceptions list by adding three more picks to his storied résumé.

Other Jets who appeared in at least 15 games for us this season include K Nick Folk, who set a few team records in hitting 33 of his 36 field goal attempts and TE Jeff Cumberland, DT Leger Douzable, and CB/ST contributor Ellis Lankster.

We also have four Restricted Free Agents — LBs Nick Bellore and Garrett McIntyre and cornerbacks/special teamers Isaiah Trufant and Darrin Walls. And TE Konrad Reuland is our one player listed as an Exclusive Rights Free Agent who participated on the field during the regular season.

Here are the Jets' potential free agents by position:

Unrestricted Free Agents (16)

QB — David Garrard

RB — Lex Hilliard, Darius Reynaud

WR — Josh Cribbs

TE — Jeff Cumberland, Kellen Winslow

OL — Willie Colon, Vlad Ducasse, Austin Howard

DL— Leger Douzable

LB — Josh Mauga, Calvin Pace

DB — Aaron Berry, Ellis Lankster, Ed Reed

K — Nick Folk

Restricted Free Agents (4)

LB — Nick Bellore, Garrett McIntyre

DB — Isaiah Trufant, Darrin Walls

Exclusive Rights Players (3)

RB — John Griffin

WR — Vidal Hazelton

TE — Konrad Reuland

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

