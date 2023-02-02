Jets LB Look Ahead | C.J. Mosley and 'Backer Mates Want to Keep Building

'22: Quick Look Back

Saleh said at the start of training camp: "I'm really excited about that linebacker group and to see where it goes." It went well operating as the glue between the Jets' strong DL rotation and the talented and still young secondary. Mosley, before learning he had become a Pro Bowler for the fifth time in his career, piled up the tackles again. In the last two NFL seasons, he is No. 4 overall with 326 tackles and tied for second with 19 games of 10-plus tackles (eight last season).

Williams again spent plenty of time playing at or behind the line of scrimmage, cleared 100 tackles for the second straight season, and posted a career-high three sacks. Alexander, whose attitude about the game of football is "I approach it like life, I just go out there and have fun," played in all 17 games and applied some of his trademark big hits against the Giants in preseason and on Kareem Hunt at Cleveland in Week 2. Sherwood and Nasirildeen had no starts and each played more than 90% of his snaps on special teams.