Jets LB Look Ahead | C.J. Mosley and 'Backer Mates Want to Keep Building

Leader in the Middle Is Coming Off Second Straight 150-Tackle Season and Return to Pro Bowl Status

Feb 02, 2023 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ2_4704-mosley-thumb
Table inside Article
Jets PlayerExp in '23GP-GS-DNP-IAD-ST-Total Snaps
C.J. Mosley9th17-17-0-01114-95—1209
Quincy Williams5th15-15-0-2793-14—807
Kwon Alexander9th17-12-0-0559-10—569
Jamien Sherwood3rd17-0-0-025-309—334
Marcell Harris6th11-0-0-062-177—239
Hamsah Nasirildeen3rd7-0-0-07-112—119
Chazz Surratt2nd1-0-0-00-11—11

Finished on Practice Squad: Surratt

Finished on Practice Squad Injured Reserve: Harris

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Surratt

No Longer with Team: Harris

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23

Unrestricted: Williams, Alexander

'23: Mosley & Company
C.J. Mosley remains the man in the middle of the defense. He may turn 31 in June and his cap figure may be rising. But he led the D again with 150-plus tackles, he's made his first Pro Bowl as a Jet, and his teammates and coaches gravitate to his on-field and off-field leadership, perhaps captured in the defensive captains' vision for the coming year at the end of the past season:

"We proved to ourselves and to the league that we're capable of playing meaningful bigtime games. And now I think this is really a stepping point for us, to build off what we've done and just keep getting better."

But who will surround Mosley at LB still has to develop. Both energetic young 'backer Quincy Williams and energetic veteran Kwon Alexander can become free agents. It could be a situation for '21 draftees Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen to step up in their third year in HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich's system.

Gallery | The Best Images of Jets Linebackers During the 2022 Season

See the best images of Jets linebackers during the 2022 season.

E_SZ3_4231
1 / 43
E_DC1_3769
2 / 43
E_SZ2_1448
3 / 43
E_SS1_3496
4 / 43
E_SS2_8718
5 / 43
E_SS3_8392
6 / 43
E_SS2_3585
7 / 43
E_SZ3_1035
8 / 43
E_SS1_3405
9 / 43
E_SZ2_2317
10 / 43
E_SS1_5649
11 / 43
E_SNY32728
12 / 43
E_SS1_3771
13 / 43
E_SS2_1953
14 / 43
E_SS1_1979
15 / 43
E_SA103793
16 / 43
E_SS3_4303
17 / 43
E_SS2_0584_1
18 / 43
E_SZ3_3111 (1)
19 / 43
E_SZ1_0309
20 / 43
E_SS2_4242
21 / 43
E_SZ3_3839
22 / 43
E_SZ1_1507
23 / 43
E_SZ2_4644
24 / 43
E_SNY35493
25 / 43
E_SZ3_1149
26 / 43
E_SZ2_0149
27 / 43
E_SS3_8614
28 / 43
E_SA104339 (1)
29 / 43
E_SS2_0639
30 / 43
E_SS1_2322
31 / 43
E_SS3_6675 (1)
32 / 43
E_SS2_7870
33 / 43
E_SS2_3539
34 / 43
E_SA103924
35 / 43
E_SZ1_1758
36 / 43
E_SS3_0473
37 / 43
E_SZ4_0550
38 / 43
E_SS4_7413
39 / 43
E_SZ3_4627
40 / 43
E_SS3_4706_1
41 / 43
E_SS2_8081
42 / 43
E_SZ2_0621
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'22: Quick Look Back
Saleh said at the start of training camp: "I'm really excited about that linebacker group and to see where it goes." It went well operating as the glue between the Jets' strong DL rotation and the talented and still young secondary. Mosley, before learning he had become a Pro Bowler for the fifth time in his career, piled up the tackles again. In the last two NFL seasons, he is No. 4 overall with 326 tackles and tied for second with 19 games of 10-plus tackles (eight last season).

Williams again spent plenty of time playing at or behind the line of scrimmage, cleared 100 tackles for the second straight season, and posted a career-high three sacks. Alexander, whose attitude about the game of football is "I approach it like life, I just go out there and have fun," played in all 17 games and applied some of his trademark big hits against the Giants in preseason and on Kareem Hunt at Cleveland in Week 2. Sherwood and Nasirildeen had no starts and each played more than 90% of his snaps on special teams.

LB Trivia
Williams unofficially led the Jets in tackles for loss on runs and receptions for the second straight season. He had 10.5 tackles for loss in '21 and 10.5 as well this past season. He's the first defender to lead the Jets in TFLs in two consecutive seasons since Bart Scott had nine tackles for loss in 2009 and 7.5 (tied with David Harris for the team lead) in '10.

Related Content

news

Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams & Justin Hardee Scheduled to Participate in Several Competitions in Las Vegas

news

Jets C Connor McGovern 'Coming Off Best Season' in NFL Career

Veteran Lineman Played All 17 Games at the Pivot for Green & White

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Kelly

Catch Up with the Jets Legend Originally Drafted by Cincinnati

news

Notebook | For the NFL, Two Offseason Events Have New Looks

Reimagined Pro Bowl Days in Las Vegas and a New Look Senior Bowl in Alabama

news

Ways to Watch | 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Las Vegas Featuring Jets C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Justin Hardee

news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season

news

Jets DE Bryce Huff on 2022 Season: 'I Took Advantage of My Opportunities'

Young Pass Rusher Set Career Highs in Sacks and QB Hits

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets RB Look Ahead | Breece Hall's Return Headlines Young Core

Michael Carter, Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Return in 2023

news

Dual Threat John Franklin-Myers Credits Positivity, Comfortability for His, Jets' Rise

Veteran DL Brought Heat from Inside & Outside in Helping Defense Climb into NFL's Upper Echelon

news

Mike White Stayed in the Moment, Will Live in the Now

Jets QB Sustained Multiple Rib Fractures Against the Bills; Could Become Free Agent in March

Advertising