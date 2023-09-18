Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'The Way Is Up'

Any opportunities the Jets had -- whether building on the Zach Wilson-to-Garrett Wilson 68-yard scoring play to the frustration from missing opportunities to grab turnovers (one on a Cowboys fumble, the other the inability of Sauce Gardner to hold onto a potential pick-6 off an interception) left the offense at a severe disadvantage.

"When you get down and can't establish the run game, you leave the defense on the field way too much," McGovern said. "When you're not converting third-and-short ... we weren't playing complementary football. When you get behind the eight ball it's not a lot of fun. It's never fun."

Even though, as Saleh pointed out, before the two-minute warning in the first half, Dallas had run nearly 50 plays on offense to the Jets' 13. And that drive, which was largely powered by Z. Wilson's timely scrambles, could have put the Green & White back in the game (especially since they'd receive the second-half kickoff.)

"You just can't get into a rhythm when you're sitting down so long," Saleh said. "You don't get a chance to get in rhythm as a play=caller, get in a rhythm as coaches or as players. And we didn't have a chance because of that."

He added: "If he [Z.Wilson] doesn't get hit [by Demarcus Lawrence], it's a TD pass [to G.Wilson]."

The Jets instead settled for a field goal.

"The job of the defense is to give the ball back to the offense," Saleh said. "When you tilt it 50-to-13 plays, you can't just read the box score. It's going to look out of whack."

Any chance to get back into the game melted in the third quarter when the Cowboys held the ball for 12:09 compared to 2:51 for the Jets. Chasing the game was a no-win situation.

"The best defenses in the world are the ones who are watching," Saleh said. "If we play like that on defense, it's not going to be good enough."

Mosley, looking ahead instead of looking back, said he's confident the defense -- really the entire team -- will rally ahead of an important AFC East game against the 0-2 Patriots.