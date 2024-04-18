Jets Launch New Jersey Unified High School Flag Football League

The Jets in collaboration with Special Olympics New Jersey have launched the Unified High School Flag Football League in New Jersey. Four high schools, Morris Knolls, Morristown, Roxbury, and West Orange are set to compete in the first season of the new league this spring.

On Wednesday, April 17 at 3:00 PM, the Jets hosted a kickoff clinic for all participants to get ready for the upcoming season at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center (AHJTC). Unified student athletes and partners participated in a number of drills in preparation for the season.

Schools will play five regular season games during the final two weeks of April and the month of May, and will return to the AHJTC on Wednesday, May 29 for the playoffs and championship game. Each team will receive uniforms, footballs, flag belts, and practice jerseys, along with grants to help off-set any costs associated with participating.

Unified Sports® joins individuals with and without disabilities (known as Unified partners) on the same team. Dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences, it was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.