Jets' Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown Looking to Become a Durable Duo on Left Side

In addition, the duo has already had a chance to become acquainted. They both were selected to last season's Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas.

"We obviously played against each other when he was over there and Seattle and I met him at the Pro Bowl," Tomlinson said. "I got to know him on a personal level, and he is a really awesome guy. … Just talking to him, in just the short time I have known him, I have learned a lot."

The signing of Brown comes on the heels of losing RT Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury last week and the decision to flip T George Fant to right tackle. Despite the changes, Tomlinson believes the offensive line is getting better each day.

"The team is responding really well," Tomlinson said. "Obviously with Mekhi [Becton's knee injury] man, it is very tough because of all the work that he has put in. … Unfortunately, it is part of the game and it's what we live with.