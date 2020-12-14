Jets K Sergio Castillo on His Game at Seattle: 'I Have to Do Better'

Missed opportunities were a Green & White postgame topic. The Jets had only one giveaway on the day, and it was a rarity, Frank Gore's first fumble since 2018 and his first lost fumble since 2016. It came after Corey Ballentine's decent kickoff return to the Jets 30 and set the hosts up for ex-Jets K Jason Myers' 41-yard field goal and the 17-3 lead.

So Ballentine did it again, only more than half a field better, stumbling and rumbling 66 yards with the ensuing kickoff to the Hawks 30 early in the second quarter. That set the stage for Castillo's first miss.

"We didn't take advantage of any opportunity we had," head coach Adam Gase said, adding about any fallout from last week's 31-28 loss to the Raiders, "I thought the guys did a good job of bouncing back. They came to practice, they did a lot right as far as execution goes. Traveling to the West Coast, I thought they went about things the right way.

"We just can't allow ... when good things happen, we have to capitalize. We can't have nothing come out of those drives."

It's hard to say what lies ahead for Castillo, the journeyman kicker who went from Falcons in 2014 to the CFL to the Alliance of American Football to the CFL to the XFL to the CFL to the Jets when Sam Ficken went down with a groin injury. His heartwarming story got better as he missed only one placement in three games before Ficken returned for a game.

The last three games haven't been as inspirational. Gase was asked if he'd be looking for a new kicker for next week's West Coast return to play the Los Angeles Rams.

"That's hard for me to answer right now," the coach said. "When we go through our personnel meetings, I'm sure we'll discuss that."

Castillo's been around several blocks several times. He was eloquent in describing what a game like Seattle can mean for him.