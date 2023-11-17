Jets' Jordan Whitehead Respects Josh Allen as 'Great QB,' Still Seeks to Add to Pick Portfolio

Safety Who Hauled In 3 Opening-Night INTs vs. Buffalo Would Love His 5th Theft of Season & 5th of Bills QB

Nov 16, 2023 at 08:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS1_0533-whitehead-thumb

Safety Jordan Whitehead is forewarned and forearmed for his and the Jets defense nears its road showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills offense on Sunday.

"Josh is a great quarterback. He throws a lot of touchdowns, a lot of passing yards," Whitehead analyzed after Thursday's practice. "His superpower is throwing the deep ball, the 7-route, extending plays and making crazy plays like [Patrick] Mahomes. That's his superpower."

But Whitehead has come up with a power of his own, one the Jets secondary has been seeking and that he's shifted into fourth gear to continue to demonstrate it. He's become an interception safety.

Whitehead of course snared three picks of Allen that were an important building block to the Jets' 22-16 opening-night win over the Bills. It was the first three-INT game of Whitehead's career — heck, it was the first three-pick season of his career, all coming in Game 1 — and the Jets' first trifecta by an individual player since CB Ty Law had that many thefts on New Year's Day 2006 vs. the Bills.

"I did nothing special, just reading my keys," Whitehead said about the opener. "He threw some deep balls that were kind of overthrows, so that was just me staying deep."

While many thought that might have been a passing fancy, since the player known in the locker room as J-White had gone the next seven games with no interceptions, Whitehead produced INT No. 4 on Sunday night at Las Vegas. He's tied for third-most picks in the NFL and is second among safeties behind only Baltimore's Geno Stone at six.

The number 4 comes up again in relation to Allen, who threw his first pick to Whitehead in last year's 20-17 home win over Buffalo.

"It's a division game, so you know we're locked in," Whitehead told special guest interviewer D.J. Reed. "In two games the past two years, he threw me four. That's me being really ready and itching for another one off of him, so we'll see what happens."

All Jets are well aware that while, as Reed said in his own interview, "Josh is one of the few quarterbacks that can make every throw on the field, so he feels confident about his arm," Allen continues to produce not only TD passes (19 this season) but also giveaways (11 interceptions, three lost fumbles).

But the Green & White have to be prepared for some things maybe they haven't seen from Allen and the offense on Sunday, which will be the first game that Joe Brady, Buffalo's QBs coach the first half of the season, will call as HC Sean McDermott and the Bills' new offensive coordinator. Whitehead was asked if that might make the Jets tread carefully in this one.

"It's our [10th] game. You can't switch up too much," Whitehead said. "He's the same coach that was there a couple of weeks ago. They can't change the whole playbook. There might be a different order to how they run things, but football is football. You read your key and you take it to the play."

So while the Jets all around the defense might be ready for less Allen scrambling or more intermediate passing a particular avoidance of dangerous turnover situations, Whitehead will be on his mark and ready to add to his numerological portfolio. After all, he leads the team not only in interceptions but also with nine pass defenses and the secondary with 52 tackles.

And as he told Reed, the interviewer and not the interviewee, he's got his eye on something else.

'I'm hoping and praying that he does go at me," Whitehead said, "because I want to get number five."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from Thursday's Practice of Bills Week

See the Jets back on the practice field on Thursday during Bills week.

111623-prac-thumb
1 / 29
JB2_2770
2 / 29
JB1_4591
3 / 29
JB2_2973
4 / 29
JB2_1979
5 / 29
JB1_4390
6 / 29
JB1_3598
7 / 29
JB2_2881
8 / 29
JB2_2456
9 / 29
JB2_2306
10 / 29
JB2_2492
11 / 29
JB1_4408
12 / 29
JB2_2300
13 / 29
JB2_2076
14 / 29
JB2_1459
15 / 29
JB2_1709
16 / 29
JB1_3580
17 / 29
JB2_1913
18 / 29
JB1_4593
19 / 29
JB2_1893
20 / 29
JB1_4638
21 / 29
JB2_1229
22 / 29
JB2_0946
23 / 29
JB2_1746
24 / 29
JB1_4345
25 / 29
JB1_4631
26 / 29
JB1_3879
27 / 29
JB1_4543
28 / 29
JB1_3516
29 / 29
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Nickel CB Michael Carter: 'No One Wants to Be Average'

In His Third Season and Quietly Putting Together a Pro Bowl Season; Preparing for WR Stefon Diggs
news

6 Players to Watch When the Jets Travel to Play the 'Explosive as Heck' Bills

Quinnen Williams & JFM Lead Charge vs. QB Josh Allen; Zach Wilson-Garrett Wilson Connection Has Heated Up
news

Jets OL Mekhi Becton: 'Hey, I'm Elite as Well'

QB Aaron Rodgers Says LT 'Has Been the Most Consistent This Year'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Bills - Thursday

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Limited Again
news

Head Coach Robert Saleh Excited to Let Rookie RB Israel Abanikanda 'Loose'

QB Zach Wilson 'Excited to See' What the Young Tailback Brings to Jets Offense
news

Where Are They Now: Matt Chatham

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from South Dakota
news

QB Zach Wilson on Jets' Way Out of Offensive Struggles: 'We Need to Be Better More'

Offensive Players-Only Meeting 'Was a Good Time to Be in the Same Room Together' & Tackle Ways to Improve
news

Jets at Bills | 3 Things to Know for Week 11 AFC East Rematch

Buffalo Has New OC in Joe Brady with Josh Allen; Garrett Wilson Talks About Players-Only Meeting
news

HC Robert Saleh on QB Aaron Rodgers: If He 'Says He Wants to Play, He's Going to Play'

Team Wanted to Give RB Michael Carter an Opportunity to Play with Another Team
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Bills - Wednesday

WR Garrett Wilson (Elbow) Listed as Limited for the Walkthrough
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

TE Kenny Yeboah Returns to Practice
Advertising