Jets' Jermaine Johnson Ahead of Bills Game: 'I Know it's Going to Be Electric'

Johnson's sophomore campaign starts with a primetime showdown on "Monday Night Football" with the defending AFC East champion Bills. Johnson made a pair of impact plays in the team's pair of matchup's last season.

In the Jets' 20-17 win vs Buffalo in Week 9 last season, Buffalo's Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen scrambled to his right and Johnson tripped him up for a sack. With nine minutes remaining in the game, the QB takedown set Buffalo back 4 yards and forced them to punt. And in the second matchup, a 20-12 Bills win, Johnson stormed through blockers and knocked a punt from Sam Martin out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

"I know it's going to be electric," Johnson said about the season opener at MetLife Stadium. "I think it is going to have a college rivalry-type feel to it. And I think it's going to be rowdy. It'll be really fun to be back in that environment where the stakes are high and you know, the blood's boiling and it's the first game and you're dying to achieve that first goal to reach that end goal in the season."

In addition to the QB takedown, in the first matchup last season, Johnson broke out his "Hammer Swing" celebration for the first time. In the preseason finale against the Giants, after Johnson sacked QB Tyrod Taylor, Johnson and a band of his teammates did the celebration with him. The Florida State product hopes to break it out again Monday – and a lot throughout the season.