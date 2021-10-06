Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Wednesday

WR Elijah Moore (Concussion) Limited at Wednesday's Practice

Oct 06, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Adrian Colbert S Concussion DNP
Brandin Echols CB Concussion DNP
Tyler Kroft TE Back DNP
Marcus Maye S Ankle DNP
Denzel Mims WR Illness (Non-COVID) DNP
Nathan Shepherd DL Knee DNP
Jeff Smith WR Concussion DNP
Elijah Moore WR Concussion LP
Jarrod Wilson S Rib FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

