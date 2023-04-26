Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: I'm Excited to Start Working with Him

Douglas said that the pursuit of Rodgers, who played 18 seasons in northeastern Wisconsin for the Packers, began months ago. It was a challenge as the Jets waited for Rodgers to emerge from his darkness retreat, met with him in his native California and then had to hammer out a deal with the Packers that only was finalized this past Monday.

"A Hall of Fame quarterback, it's surreal," Douglas said. "There were a lot of conversations. A lot of travel. But ultimately, we got it done.

"Aaron is an unbelievable player who sets a high standard for himself and his teammates. It's great to have him around the first-, second-, third-year players and help them grow. I think he will energize everyone."

For his part, Rodgers said several times that he is particularly intrigued to be working with Saleh, a guy he faced several times when Saleh was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Hackett also was directing the Packers' offense against Saleh's 49ers' defense.

"Robert and I worked together in Jacksonville for two years," Hackett told team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "I have so much respect for him. I've gone against him when he was at the Niners. That was really important to me to come back in and work with someone I respect so much. There are so many familiar faces [among the coaching staff], it looks like a great group of guys. I used to have a great time here when I visited my father [Paul Hackett] when he was with the Jets, when he was OC here [2001-4]. Just to be a part of something like that, the guys, the people, and an exciting opportunity."

For Saleh, a well-known defensive guru, the notion of having a coveted "finisher" at quarterback offers tantalizing possibilities.

"I'm excited to start working with him ... tomorrow," Saleh said. "I'm excited for the whole organization. This is a quarterback-driven league and his résumé speaks for itself. For one of the best of all-time to come here, he will naturally elevate other players. It takes 52 others on the roster. He'll do his thing, but we have to do our part, too.