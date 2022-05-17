Jets Have Never Seen Their AFC East Schedule Break Down This Way

This prompts another question: Does it matter?

On the one hand, it seems as if it could be significant since the NFL has never unveiled a three-home/bye/three-road division schedule for the Jets and rarely does it in the league. (Minnesota is the only other team this year that will play its final three division games all on the road for 2022.)

And for a team building and striving to make up ground on its division, as the Jets are, three all-important division games, all on the road, in the second half of the schedule, could surely be a season buzzkill.

Yet we'd expect no excuses from the Jets brass on such a scheduling curveball.

As GM Joe Douglas has said this offseason: "We have to win divisional games. We have a lot of work to do moving forward and we need to get better across the board." No mention of three in a row there.

And as HC Robert Saleh said on the last day of the draft, "Really, the idea of closing the gap isn't necessarily trying to combat what they have, it's trying to get better with what we have, adding pieces, adding players, developing those players." Again, nothing about getting dealt a dead man's hand of division games in any order.

So whatever the debate may be outside One Jets Drive, the players and coaches on the inside are worrying only about getting better day by day, week by week, game by game so that they can attack all games, in and out of the division, whenever they arrive.

And maybe things will evolve the way they did in the two seasons in which they posted a winning record against three straight AFC East foes on the road. In 1998 and 2010, they went 2-1 in those division triples and proceeded to go deep into the postseason.

A stretch for the '22 Jets? Perhaps. But as Saleh said about the general frustrations of rebuilding an NFL franchise, "It's something we've been through before, we expect it, and it's something that will change eventually."