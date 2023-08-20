Jets GM Joe Douglas & Staff Haven't Stopped Adding Skill, Star Power to Roster

Douglas also had some sound bites about players such as second-year WR Garrett Wilson — "We all know the physical skills he has, and he came in day one ultra-mature. He gets it" — and edge-rushing first-round rookie Will McDonald IV — "A very unique athlete, very elusive, a lot of different moves, very slippery and great lower-body flexibility."

The GM wasn't asked about a lot of other big-name Jets, such as DL Quinnen Williams, CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed and veteran-import wideouts Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr and Randall Cobb. But everyone who follows the Jets gets the picture that Douglas has helped paint for the 2023 season that will be unveiled soon. As he said about this year's draft of McDonald and the 2022 draft haul that created so much buzz: