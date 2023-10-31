Joe Douglas: Jets, 'Excited About the Guys We Have,' Stand Pat at NFL Trading Deadline

On that reverse side of the coin, though, the Jets should regain second-round rookie G-C Joe Tippmann soon and T Duane Brown is getting closer to returning to practice. And they all seem to have that amazing bring-it-on attitude that their GM pointed to. One who embodied that spirit on Sunday was another interior lineman, Xavier Newman, who went from being a practice-squad elevation into logging 46 offensive snaps, first at RG for Schweitzer, then at C after McGovern went out.

"Xavier's another guy Keith had a really good feel for, and he fits the profile of what we're looking for up front — tough, physical, versatile, very coachable, just a high-level competitor," Douglas said. "And I think you saw the resiliency of our team in microcosm, you saw the resiliency in Xavier having a couple of snaps that got a little squirrelly, but he didn't flinch or bat an eye. He kept competing and played his tail off."

The Jets did make one interesting acquisition, not by trade but through adding a veteran street free agent to their practice squad by signing tackle Rodger Saffold (6-5, 325), who's played 176 games (173 starts) for the Rams, Titans and last season for the Bills and earning Pro Bowl status his last two seasons. Douglas said Saffold also fills the Jets' OL mold.

"Rodger's an experienced guy who's played a lot of games. He's tough, smart, he knows Keith Carter well, being with him in Tennessee," the GM said. "He's exactly the kind of tough competitor with the mental makeup to add to the group. I think he's going to be a really good acquisition for us."

Douglas was asked about other topics, one having been raised last week about top-line veterans in RB Dalvin Cook and DL Carl Lawson hearing their names mentioned in trade rumors. Those rumors obviously didn't come to fruition, but Douglas said he's glad they didn't because he likes his roster beyond his banded-up OL as well.

"Those guys are great teammates and players," he said. "I have a feeling we're going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They're assets to this team and we're glad they're here.