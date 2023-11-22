In Forefront of Jets WR Garrett Wilson's Mind: 'We've Got to Make It Happen' vs. Dolphins

One element Wilson doesn't feel he has to overthink is how things will roll now that he's on to his third starting QB this season, Tim Boyle, who follows Aaron Rodgers (all offseason but four plays in the regular season) and Zach Wilson. G.Wilson's scouting report on T.Boyle:

"He's really precise, really on his details," Wilson said. "He's doing it the same way every week, then all of a sudden he's starting this week. He doesn't have to change anything. He's going about it the right way."

Yet if that means Boyle and the Jets need a spark and it's not No. 17 at that moment, he's OK with that.

"Anything can spark anything," he said of the Jets' offense, which, if anyone's counting, has produced two touchdowns (and eight field goals) in the last 16 quarters plus one quick overtime. "Whatever we've been doing, we didn't feel like we were getting where we wanted to be at. How do we find it? It could be someone to come in for me, whatever, wherever. We're searching. We've got to make it happen this week. Anything can spark and then it's what are you going to do with it."

With his team-leading receiving numbers — 103 targets, 57 catches, 651 yards, two TDs — it's hard to see Wilson coming out of any game for any reason, other than injury. And that's one more thing he'd prefer not to think of, his aching elbow that he incurred at Las Vegas and has had him limited in practice these past two weeks.

"I hurt it for sure. It's there. I know what I'm getting into," he said, adding about the possibility of needing an offseason procedure, "I'm not in a spot where I need surgery, I haven't been told that. As long as I stay healthy, time will heal it. But right now, there's no time. I've got to get to it."

And in getting to it on the day after Thanksgiving, one more thought quickly intrudes before Wilson politely seals it off from the things that matter the most in the coming days.