Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'It's Time to Go Show the World' What Team Can Do'

As far as what Wilson is trying to specifically achieve this year, it includes studying a lot of what another No. 17, WR Davante Adams, used to do on the field with QB Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has said he has watched Adams and Rodgers connection on the Packers almost every day since Rodgers' arrival in New Jersey.

"We go back and watch the 2018, 2019, 2020, Green Bay Packers and I mean, [Adams] was un-guardable at that point and Aaron didn't miss," he said. "They were impressive. It's just easy for me to see [Adams] do it and be like, ok, that's what I want to do or that's how I should try and make it look. Just knowing how great he was, seeing how he made it work, because this offense is catered to a receiver. Everything looks the same until it doesn't, and as a receiver that's what you want, and Davante did a great job with it. Like I said, that's every day that I'm trying to take something from those years that he played with Aaron and it's fun to watch every time I get to go back through the season."

Still learning and improving his connection with his new QB every day, Wilson was asked if there is anything that could beat playing Monday Night Football against an archrival for the Jets' home opener.