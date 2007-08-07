Jets Flight Crew Preparing for Takeoff

Aug 07, 2007 at 04:23 AM

The New York Jets today announced the creation of the New York Jets Flight Crew — a 10-member flag crew that will enhance the overall fan experience by bringing additional energy and enthusiasm to each home game.

The New York Jets Flight Crew will make its debut on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Meadowlands when the Jets take on Atlanta in their first preseason game.

Fans will also have an opportunity to meet the members of the Flight Crew in the Jets Shop Tent at Jets Training Camp on Sunday, Aug. 12. Sunday's practice begins at 2 p.m. and the Jets Shop Tent will be open from noon-5 p.m.

For more information about Sunday's training camp appearance as well as exclusive photos and flag crew member biographies, visit www.newyorkjets.com.

The New York Jets Flight Crew is coordinated by Denise Garvey, a former Knicks City Dancer and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Earlier this summer, Garvey selected 10 crew members for the 2007 season after a heavily contested 46-person closed tryout.

Since then, the team members have been hard at work, rehearsing three times each week to perfect their gameday routines. In addition to handling the flags, the Jets Flight Crew will perform choreographed sequences on the sidelines.

"I definitely think we are unique in that we are not cheerleaders — we are a flag crew," said Garvey. "I think we have a group of very strong, very talented women who will add another element of excitement and energy to the gameday experience."

The New York Jets Flight Crew will perform at both preseason home games (Atlanta on Friday and vs. Minnesota in a nationally televised game on Aug. 17) and at all eight regular-season home games.

Check out the 2007 New York Jets Flight Crew Roster.

