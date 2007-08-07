Jets' Flight Crew Members Touch Down at Hofstra

Aug 07, 2007 at 12:38 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The New York Jets Flight Crew provided a sneak preview in front of an audience for the first time Tuesday afternoon. About a dozen reporters and a couple of photographers and videographers watched eight of the 10 members of the flag/dance group perform to a pair of songs at Hofstra University.

"I think it went very well," said Linda, an interior design major at the Fashion Institute of Technology. "It is very different than being in the [Jets' practice] bubble, where it's confined and nobody is there to having reporters and people looking at us. We love to perform, so this is what we do best. It's fun."

The two-song set began with a flag routine accompanied by Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" on the loudspeakers. The young women, adorned in warmup outfits composed of mint-colored tops and Jets Green pants with mint stripes, ran out of the end zone to near midfield before returning to the other end and swinging the flags.

"They will be involved from the very beginning of the game — player introductions all the way through the very end of the game," said Denise Garvey, the Flight Crew's choreographer. "They are running the flags for touchdowns, field goals, player introductions, things like that. So they are really part of the whole gameday experience."

A Jets-themed song was the second number and that's the piece the young women danced to. When asked if the Jets were trying to avoid a cheerleader label, Garvey talked about the distinctiveness of her group.

"We are not trying to stay away from that, but we are really excited about the unique idea that we have, which is a flag crew. And the idea that they are running flags throughout the course of the game is really an integral part of what they do, so that's why we are proud to call them a flag crew," she said. "They do choreographed sequences on the sideline, but that's only one part of what they do. I think the flags are what set them apart."

Garvey, who was hired in March, held a closed audition in June and made the selections shortly thereafter. The 10 members have had their noses to the grindstone since.

"We have been practicing three times a week: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. It's been a lot of work," Linda said. "We have been running laps, doing pushups, doing crunches, learning the new routines. There has been a lot of memorizing. There is a lot of stuff to learn, but we learn it as a group and we look pretty good together. We're a good team and everyone really likes each other."

The Flight Crew will be part of the gameday festivities Friday night when the Jets host the Atlanta Falcons at the Meadowlands in the preseason opener for both clubs. Linda and her teammates will debut their snazzy uniforms when the regular season kicks off against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9.

"It's very exciting," Linda said. "I'm a bit nervous, but I love performing in front of large crowds. The adrenaline is pumping and it will be a really great game, so I'm excited."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021

news

Flight Crew 10-Year Anniversary Special

Look Back at the History of the Jets Cheerleaders

news

Celebrating 10 Years of the Jets Flight Crew

Honoring the New York Jets Cheerleaders on the 10-Year Anniversary of the Squad

news

Erin Henderson Returns to the Jets D

No. 58 Came On Down the Stretch Last Year & Re-Signs with Green & White for His 8th NFL Season

news

Flight Crew: Looking at Our Offseason

From NYC to Honolulu, the Jets' Cheerleaders Have Been on the Move

news

@JetsFlightCrew Auditions Recap

news

Jets Flight Crew How to: Improve Your Workout

news

TARA: A Life-Changing Journey Toward 'Yes'

news

Jets Flight Crew Audition Tips: Hair

news

BRIE: For Auditions, Be the Best You Can Be

news

ASHLEY S.: The Importance of Prep Classes

news

LISA: Yes, It Is That Simple!

Advertising