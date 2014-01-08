Jets Flight Crew Auditions, Prep Classes Ahead

"I always recommend that people prepare as much as they can for an audition like this. Control your controllables," the director said. "It can be very intimidating if they go in and haven't thought about the style of dance for the Jets cheerleaders. This just helps them be as prepared as possible. These classes can provide the tools needed for each candidate to bring her best self to the audition."

Classes will be held twice per location in three different spots — the New York Sports Club in Manhattan's Theater District on March 5 and 19, on Long Island on March 10 and 24, and at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, on March 13 and 26.

These voluntary sessions cost $35 each in advance or $40 at the door, although waiting for walk-up registration is not recommended as space will be limited. Each class is unique, and there is no limit to the number of classes you can attend.

In addition to the cheerleading tips, participants will be eligible to get a "priority boarding pass" for this year's Flight Crew tryouts. One person from each prep class who stands out for her dance ability, showmanship, style of dance, etc., will get a pass through the preliminary round and start her audition process in the semifinals, eliminating any potential issues of being overlooked in a large, talented field.

The Flight Crew is also actively scouting potential new cheerleading talent for the first time in its eighth year of existence. Those who receive a scouting card from a current cheerleader or a Flight Crew alum can present it to the judges at the preliminary audition for extra attention.

"The scout cards are not just given out based on talent," Garvey explained. "We have our eyes open everywhere we go for the next class of Flight Crew Cheerleaders. Dance ability, showmanship, the 'Flight Crew look,' athletic ability, and even a positive and enthusiastic demeanor can catch a scout's eye. You're not supposed to be a Flight Crew Cheerleader yet. Once an audition candidate makes it into training camp, it's my role to develop each young lady into a Jets Cheerleader and everything that stands for.

"It's my favorite part because it's so rewarding to see the transformation that occurs during the training camp process."

This past year, there were 33 cheerleaders on the squad. Several of the veterans will be retiring after a successful career with the Flight Crew, and Garvey is looking to round out the roster with as many as 40 cheerleaders for the 2014 season.

"I am looking for young women who will add to the positive and talented squad," she said, "and hopefully become our next generation of seasoned veterans."

"We currently have cheerleaders who made the squad on their second, third, or even their fourth try auditioning," Garvey said. "If you have tried out in the past and not made the team, don't let that stop you from coming out and giving it another go. This could be your year."