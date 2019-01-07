Jets Final Snap Count Analysis: Where Did Sam Darnold Place Among First-Year Signal Callers?

Robby Anderson led all wide receivers, as well as skill position players, with 682 snaps for 68%. Anderson was tops on the team in all major receiving categories including receptions (50), yards (752) and touchdowns (six) despite missing two games due to injury. Jermaine Kearse was next up among wideouts with 626 plays (63%). Kearse hauled in 37 grabs for 371 yards and a score. Quincy Enunwa appeared in eleven games, collecting 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown. Enunwa was third among receivers with 525 snaps (53%). Next up was Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts, who was in on 196 offensive snaps (19%), followed by Terrelle Pryor's 171 plays (17%) in just six games before his release. Deontay Burnett was a pleasant late-season surprise, appearing in 128 snaps (13%) at receiver.

Chris Herndon led all tight ends in playing time with 624 snaps (62%) while finishing second on the team in receptions (39), receiving yards (502) and touchdown catches (four). Among first-year tight ends, Herndon was tops in receptions, second in yards, and tied for first in touchdowns while suiting up for all 16 games. Eric Tomlinson played 353 snaps (35%) and Jordan Leggett was in on 326 (33%). Leggett finished the year with a catch in each of the final eight games of the season. Neal Sterling also was on board for 129 plays in the offense (13%).

At running back, Isaiah Crowell was the team's leading rusher with 685 yards and six touchdowns. Crowell also led all backs with 333 snaps (33%) while appearing in 13 games. Eli McGuire was next up with 318 plays (32%) despite missing the first half of the season nursing a broken foot. The second-year pro would lead the backs in playtime in seven of the eight games he appeared in. Veteran Bilal Powell wrapped up his eighth year in green and white while registering 208 snaps (21%). Powell's season was cut short after just seven games due to a neck injury, but not before he compiled 343 yards on the ground. Rookie Trent Cannon was next up with 185 plays (18%), totaling 257 yards from scrimmage and a score.

DEFENSE

The Jets defense was on field for a total of 1,121 plays this season, which averages out to 70 plays per game. That total is up a bit from last year's total of 1,116 (69.75 per game). The Green & White ranked 28th in the NFL in most plays by the opposition.

Last season former linebacker Demario Davis was the only Jets player to appear in every one of their defensive snaps. This year, there were no members of the defense to make that claim, however two players came awfully close to doing so. Pro Bowler Jamal Adams was one snap shy of a perfect season (1,120), only missing one play against Chicago in Week 8. As a rookie in 2017, Adams played 1,101 snaps and only sat out a total of fifteen. The second-year pro finished second on the team in tackles with 115 while adding 3.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three forced fumbles. Linebacker Avery Williamson concluded a standout debut season in green and white, appearing in 1,115 plays (99%) while registering a team-best 121 tackles to go with three sacks, six tackles for loss, one interception and a pair of forced fumbles.