Jets Fans, Pay Close Attention to the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl

Another Jet-to-be Senior Bowl standout was coach Weeb Ewbank, one of seven NFL coaches to serve as a head coach in four or more Senior Bowls. Ewbank was an HC in seven all-star games, the first four in consecutive years from 1960-63 when he was the Baltimore Colts skipper, and the last three in 1966, '71 and '73 as the Jets' field boss.

Ewbank, in 1991, and Todd, in 2004, joined Namath as Jets in the Senior Bowl HOF. Other Jets to receive that honor include former GM Dick Steinberg (1996), RB Curtis Martin (2006), C Kevin Mawae (2008), DE John Abraham (2013) and FB Tony Richardson (2015).

Then there are the game MVPs. Two in particular springboarded from that honor to first-round draft status with the Jets. Penn State RB Blair Thomas ran for 137 yards on 11 carries and added 19 more on two receptions to be named most valuable in the North's 41-0 rout in the 1990 game. Ten years later, QB Chad Pennington out of Marshall completed 11 of 14 passes for 92 yards and a TD pass in only four series of work in the North's 24-21 win in 2000.

One more game in Senior Bowl history to bring up here occurred in early 1979. That was the last time before this year's game that a Jets staff served as a Senior Bowl staff when HC Walt Michaels and his crew headed to Mobile. And who did Michaels and the Jets coaches and scouts observe in that game? Alabama DT Marty Lyons was named Most Valuable Defensive Lineman for the South, and East Central Oklahoma DE Mark Gastineau, earned the same honor for the North. Each received $1,000 for his bauble — and a lot more beginning three months later when the Jets tabbed Lyons 14th overall and Gastineau 41st.

Lyons told newyorkjets.com that the players who haven't opted out and aren't injured and will play in next week's Senior Bowl will have a great experience to start their long offseason trek toward the draft and the pros. So will Saleh as he starts year two at the Jets' helm.

"I think those college kids are going to enjoy Coach Saleh. He's energetic, he draws people into his beliefs and his enthusiasm, he's got that energy that's contagious," Lyons said. "And Coach Saleh and his staff will get a great look at some of the best college players. They get to meet you, and maybe there's someone you see down there in the game that your scouting department might want to take a second look at. And you're putting them in your system and you're working with them every day."