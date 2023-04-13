Jets Draft Preview | Which Offensive Linemen Make Sense for Green & White?

T Peter Skoronski (6-4, 313), Northwestern

Skoronski has been the anchor at left tackle for the Wildcats since he was a freshman in 2020. He started all 33 games he played in, including 9 games as a freshman, earning freshman All-American honors. He was first-team All-Big Ten in 2021. In 2022, he became the first unanimous All-American and the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace OL of the Year in school history. Skoronski was the only offensive tackle in college football with 830-plus snaps and 6 or fewer pressures allowed. He has NFL bloodlines -- his grandfather, Bob Skoronski Sr., played OT for eight seasons for the Packers (1959-68). Some pundits believe Peter is best suited to play guard at the pro level.

T Paris Johnson (6-3, 313), Ohio State

Johnson played both RG and LT for the Buckeyes, starting 13 games at guard in 2021 and 13 at tackle this past season. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and the first in school history since 2015 (Taylor Decker). Johnson had one penalty this past season on a false start. He's equally impressive off the field -- he started his own foundation as a senior in high school to help disabled veterans and disadvantaged students-athletes. Johnson, who had a 4.0 GPA in high school, graduated from OSU in three years and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

T Broderick Jones (6-5, 311), Georgia

Jones displayed a lot of potential as a one-and-a-half-year starter for the Bulldogs. He's taken the fewest number of college snaps among FBS offensive tackles in the 2023 draft class. He's started 19 games in two seasons (15 this past season) and had zero holding penalties. He was flagged for one false start. A former basketball player, Jones' calling card is his athleticism. His 4.97 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was the fastest among offensive linemen.

Other top-rated tackles: Tennessee's Darnell Wright (6-5, 333), Oklahoma's Anton Harrison (6-4, 315)

C Joe Tippman (6-6, 313), Wisconsin

Tippman started 22 of his final 23 games for the Badgers over the 2021-22 seasons after a decorated high-school career at Bishop Dwenger, a Catholic high school in Fort Wayne, IN. He started working with the school's OL coach, former Jets OL Jason Fabini (1998-2005), in sixth grade. Tippman had 102 pancake blocks as a senior in 2018 and was named Indiana's Mr. Football and conference MVP. He's also a gym rat, making The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's Freaks List with a 635-pound squat and 455-pound bench.

C John Michael Schmitz (6-3, 301), Minnesota

Michael Schmitz has been with the Gophers for the last six seasons and will be 24 on draft weekend. He started 35 games from 2019-22 and missed two games the last three seasons -- one for injury in 2020 and the other for opting out of the 2022 bowl game. He helped lead Minnesota to a top-15 national rushing offense in 2022 despite four new starters along the line.